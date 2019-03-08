Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

BT to close 270 offices - what does this mean for Ipswich base?

PUBLISHED: 11:25 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 05 June 2019

BT radio tower, Adastral Park

BT radio tower, Adastral Park

Archant

BT has revealed plans to close 270 offices across the UK.

BT Network Operations Centre, Adastral ParkBT Network Operations Centre, Adastral Park

The move will see the telecoms giant reduce its 300 offices to around 30 by 2023 in what it says is the biggest consolidation programme of its type in the UK.

While the company will reduce its offices by about 90% it says no jobs will be lost.

You may also want to watch:

However, the changes could bring enormous opportunities to its office at Ipswich's Adastral Park.

The office has been selected as one of eight key locations, along with Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Manchester, which will play a vital role in the future of the company.

Group chief executive Philip Jansen said: "Revealing these eight locations is just the first step. We have dedicated teams working on identifying the best buildings to move into and which ones to redesign for the future.

"As a result of this programme, BT people will be housed in inspiring offices that are better for our business and better for our customers."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Shed fire rips through three gardens and two houses in Ipswich

Mr Squirrell's garage. The secon door was also removed by firefighters, revealing the extent of the damage done to the wooden frame supporting the roof. All of the people in the houses at the time of the fire got out safely Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Breaking Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home 'garden village' near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

New Ipswich school to be named after Sir Bobby Robson

An artist impression of the new special school planned for the former Holywells High School site in Ipswich Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

New hope for Grimwades as Ipswich council says plinths must remain

Fitting out work is starting at the former Grimwades store on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture; PAUL GEATER

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall - here's what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Shed fire rips through three gardens and two houses in Ipswich

Mr Squirrell's garage. The secon door was also removed by firefighters, revealing the extent of the damage done to the wooden frame supporting the roof. All of the people in the houses at the time of the fire got out safely Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

BT to close 270 offices - what does this mean for Ipswich base?

BT radio tower, Adastral Park

‘End of the road’ for lost drink-driver, slumped at wheel on wrong seafront

Delia Gill's car was found parked in Beach Station Road, Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Ipswich school to be named after Sir Bobby Robson

An artist impression of the new special school planned for the former Holywells High School site in Ipswich Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

Stonham Barns Mini show celebrates the iconic car’s diamond jubilee

Visitors to Stonham Barns last year take part in the Great Mini Obstacle race. Photo: Stonham Barns
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists