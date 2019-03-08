BT to close 270 offices - what does this mean for Ipswich base?

BT has revealed plans to close 270 offices across the UK.

The move will see the telecoms giant reduce its 300 offices to around 30 by 2023 in what it says is the biggest consolidation programme of its type in the UK.

While the company will reduce its offices by about 90% it says no jobs will be lost.

However, the changes could bring enormous opportunities to its office at Ipswich's Adastral Park.

The office has been selected as one of eight key locations, along with Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London and Manchester, which will play a vital role in the future of the company.

Group chief executive Philip Jansen said: "Revealing these eight locations is just the first step. We have dedicated teams working on identifying the best buildings to move into and which ones to redesign for the future.

"As a result of this programme, BT people will be housed in inspiring offices that are better for our business and better for our customers."