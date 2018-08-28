BTS provides tree management services for utility companies

It's easy when you've got a road closure! Tree surgeons from bts Group Ltd, working on behalf of UK Power Networks, cutting back the branches of trees in Cox Hill, Boxford, that were obstructing the power cables running along the road. Photos (4) taken on 22 August 2016. Suggested long-term solution: put the unsightly cables underground. (Thought: if UK Power Networks are concerned to keep their cables clear, what about Suffolk Highways doing the same with the many obscured road signs across the county?) (c) copyright citizenside.com

Engineering and environmental services company, RSK Group, has acquired Suffolk-based tree surgeons the BTS Group and the TBF Contracting businesses TBF Traffic and TBF Scaffolding.

BTS and the TBF companies are owned by the same shareholders.

Headquartered in Needham Market, Suffolk. they have a combined turnover of £22m, and employ 200 staff and 160 subcontractors.

BTS specialises in providing arboriculture support for utility companies across the UK.

Two of its clients are UK Power Networks and Western Power Distribution.

It recently secured a new contract with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks to provide tree cutting services in Scotland.

TBF Traffic provides road and traffic management services to BTS and a wide range of utility and civil engineering firms, while TBF Scaffolding provides services to a range of utility and construction firms on projects of all sizes.

BTS and the TBF companies will join the agriculture, land and property management division of RSK.

Uk-based RSK is a privately owned company with 36 international offices, employing 2,500 staff and wioth an annual turnover of £200m

BTS and TBF managing director Halley MacCallum, who will join RSK and continue to lead the businesses together with three current directors said: “Joining forces with RSK offers us market access to work on HS2 and other contracts which we’re keen to get on tender lists for. RSK has long provided arboricultural consultancy services and recently moved into the vegetation management marketplace, so being able to join forces with our leading tree and vegetation management services will lead to great synergies. This is an exciting opportunity for our staff and our businesses to expand into new fields.”