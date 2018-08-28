Sunshine and Showers

`Be a brick, buy a brick’ for Colchester foodbank

PUBLISHED: 15:43 19 December 2018

Monica Hartley and colleagues from Kent Blaxill, Colchester with donations for the local food bank

Archant

The staff at Kent Blaxill in Colchester have collected ten boxes of food for the local foodbank this Christmas.

The Colchester builders’ merchant has also donated the timber supplies to enable the construction of the floor of a new storage shed which was donated by Leeds Building Society Foundation.

This timber has enabled the foodbank to create the additional storage that they so desperately need at their busiest time of the year.

Monica Hartley from Kent Blaxill builders’ merchant said: “It was great that the company were able to support the foodbank with timber for this vital storage. All our staff have been so generous with food and cash donations – we have been thrilled by the response and we are so pleased to have been able to help.”

The Colchester Foodbank is also fundraising for a deposit to buy their own premises which would in turn save the charity money. Kent Blaxill were also able to donate £60 to buy six bricks in the `Be a brick, buy a brick’ campaign for the charity.

Michael Beckett, foodbank manager at Colchester Foodbank said: “Thank you so much to the staff and management of Kent Blaxill Limited for such generosity in supporting the Colchester Foodbank. We are very grateful, both for the personal initiative to invite the staff to make a Christmas food collection and for the donation of timber to enable us to construct the floor for our shed so we have more food storage space – it will make a huge difference to us at such a busy time of the year.”

To support the Colchester Foodbank, donations can be made via Co-op Bank. To; Colchester Foodbank, account number: 65361687, Sort Code: 08/92/99.

