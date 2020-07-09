E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Burger King could be forced to shut one tenth of UK outlets, boss warns

PUBLISHED: 07:47 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:47 09 July 2020

A woman in a mask walks past a Burger King store during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman in a mask walks past a Burger King store during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Burger King could be forced to close up to one in 10 of its stores, its UK boss has warned.

Queues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNQueues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Speaking on BBC’s Newscast, Alasdair Murdoch warned up to 1,600 jobs could be lost as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

So far, about 370 of the restaurant chain’s 530 UK stores have reopened since going into lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Pub group upbeat as it emerges from ‘horrendous’ lockdown period

“We don’t want to lose any (jobs). We try very hard not to, but one’s got to assume somewhere between 5% and 10% of the restaurants might not be able to survive,” he said.

“It’s not just us - I think this applies to everyone out there in our industry.”

Mr Murdoch said government schemes did not do enough to compensate restaurants for fixed costs and lost sales as chancellor chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a £30bn support package to help with the nation’s economic recovery in his mini-budget on Wednesday (July 8).

The chancellor plans to subsidise restaurant bills by up to £10 per person throughout August to encourage people to dine out.

VAT on food and non-alcoholic drink will be temporarily slashed from 20% to 5%.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Tributes pour in for Ipswich Town legend Philip Hope-Cobbold

Tributes have been paid to former Ipswich Town director Philip Hope-Cobbold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burger King could be forced to shut one tenth of UK outlets, boss warns

A woman in a mask walks past a Burger King store during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drive-through flu jabs considered for Suffolk – but big shortfall in jabs predicted for the region

Drive-through centres for providing flu jabs are among plans being considered in Suffolk. PIcture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

‘Hell of a lot of noise’: Anger as reckless racers return to Ipswich suburb

The noise from the young drivers racing around Pinewood can be heard from Devlin Drive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A14 reopened after truck breakdown

A vehicle has broken down on the A14 by the Claydon interchange. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM