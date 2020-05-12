E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Burger King Ipswich store reopens - with Copdock drive-thru to follow

PUBLISHED: 16:53 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 12 May 2020

The Burger King in West End Road Ipswich has reopened for delivery and drive through after being closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A Burger King has reopened in Ipswich as the chain aims to have 350 of its restaurants open by the end of June.

The Burger King restaurant in West End Road is now open for delivery and drive-thru after closing due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Copdock restaurant will also be open for drive-thru only from May 18.

The fast food chain is hoping to have reopened nearly 70% of its sites by the end of June and plans to open 40 restaurants a week from the end of May in order to get there.

However the full menu will not be available.

A statement from the fast food company said: “Safety is Burger King’s number one priority, and to enable restaurants to continue to re-open a number of procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of both Burger King employees and customers, following detailed operational testing.

“These include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat and all Burger King staff comprehensively trained on the government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically, while abiding by them.”

