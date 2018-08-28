Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Realising Suffolk architect Mark Savin’s vision

PUBLISHED: 08:07 27 December 2018

The Tree House, Great Barton, designed by the late Mark Savin, the Suffolk architect Picture: BCR INFINITY ARCHITECTS

The Tree House, Great Barton, designed by the late Mark Savin, the Suffolk architect Picture: BCR INFINITY ARCHITECTS

Archant

Ipswich based Superstructures has been contributing its expertise for a residential build project in Suffolk which pushes the boundaries of structural design.

The structural design of The Tree House, Great Barton. Picture: SUPERSTRUCTURESThe structural design of The Tree House, Great Barton. Picture: SUPERSTRUCTURES

Construction of the Tree House in Great Barton is due to commence in 2019. The project is the legacy of local architect Mark Savin, who headed up Infinity Architects (now BCR-Infinity Architects) with his business partner Aoife O’Gorman. Mr Savin died in November 2016 at the age of 39.

Before he died, Mark came up with plans for the Tree House which is located on a one-acre site adjacent to historic woodland. Superstructures has been involved from the start, working initially with Mark to ensure the structural design for the three-storey property ensured his vision became a reality.

Aoife has carried on with the project since Mark’s death and the scheme is now at technical design stage.

When built, the property will be covered externally with cherry wood cladding and have tree views from all sides. The clever design means that the structure is built around the columns which resemble tree trunks.

The main living accommodation is on the highest level, with the living areas and kitchen/breakfast room on the second floor. The three bedrooms occupy the mid-floor, served by two bathrooms. The ground-floor entrance to the property has immediate access to a boot/utility room, cloakroom and study. There are terraces and planters at every level.

James Potter, MD of Superstructures explained the challenges: “Hidden behind a timber encasement, the structure is predominantly steel frame to provide stability. The split levels and complex geometry made it a challenging design. However, as both BCR Infinity Architects and Superstructures utilise the latest design software this helped us with providing a buildable solution for this technically complex project.”

Aoife added: “The brief was clear from the outset - to ensure the owner of the Tree House was lost amongst the outstanding woodland plot with every view from the living accommodation forming part of the canopy of ancient trees. Mark was incredibly passionate about contemporary design and sustainable living, and this remarkable property will be a fitting testament to a gifted architect.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Check your homes for these potentially dangerous products

Waitrose in Saxmundham. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

The amazing progress of Evie, the Ipswich girl born 12 weeks early

Evie decorating the tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged after reportedly driving the wrong way down the A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A first look inside the £25m Winerack as it is brought to life

A cgi of the penthouse and view from Q3, the quayside front block of the Winerack development. Picture: DAN FISHER

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies after Christmas Day collision on the A11

A man in his 20s has died following a collision on the A11 Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Council updates list of sites for housing

Weston-super-Mare roadworks begin in the New Year

Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare credit: Google

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

The amazing progress of Evie, the Ipswich girl born 12 weeks early

Evie decorating the tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Realising Suffolk architect Mark Savin’s vision

The Tree House, Great Barton, designed by the late Mark Savin, the Suffolk architect Picture: BCR INFINITY ARCHITECTS

Check your homes for these potentially dangerous products

Waitrose in Saxmundham. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Why I’ll never like hunting – despite tucking into a dinner of roast pheasant!

I don't like the idea of hunts chasing wild animals. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists