Realising Suffolk architect Mark Savin’s vision

The Tree House, Great Barton, designed by the late Mark Savin, the Suffolk architect Picture: BCR INFINITY ARCHITECTS Archant

Ipswich based Superstructures has been contributing its expertise for a residential build project in Suffolk which pushes the boundaries of structural design.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The structural design of The Tree House, Great Barton. Picture: SUPERSTRUCTURES The structural design of The Tree House, Great Barton. Picture: SUPERSTRUCTURES

Construction of the Tree House in Great Barton is due to commence in 2019. The project is the legacy of local architect Mark Savin, who headed up Infinity Architects (now BCR-Infinity Architects) with his business partner Aoife O’Gorman. Mr Savin died in November 2016 at the age of 39.

Before he died, Mark came up with plans for the Tree House which is located on a one-acre site adjacent to historic woodland. Superstructures has been involved from the start, working initially with Mark to ensure the structural design for the three-storey property ensured his vision became a reality.

Aoife has carried on with the project since Mark’s death and the scheme is now at technical design stage.

When built, the property will be covered externally with cherry wood cladding and have tree views from all sides. The clever design means that the structure is built around the columns which resemble tree trunks.

The main living accommodation is on the highest level, with the living areas and kitchen/breakfast room on the second floor. The three bedrooms occupy the mid-floor, served by two bathrooms. The ground-floor entrance to the property has immediate access to a boot/utility room, cloakroom and study. There are terraces and planters at every level.

James Potter, MD of Superstructures explained the challenges: “Hidden behind a timber encasement, the structure is predominantly steel frame to provide stability. The split levels and complex geometry made it a challenging design. However, as both BCR Infinity Architects and Superstructures utilise the latest design software this helped us with providing a buildable solution for this technically complex project.”

Aoife added: “The brief was clear from the outset - to ensure the owner of the Tree House was lost amongst the outstanding woodland plot with every view from the living accommodation forming part of the canopy of ancient trees. Mark was incredibly passionate about contemporary design and sustainable living, and this remarkable property will be a fitting testament to a gifted architect.”