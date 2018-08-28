Echo Barrier shortlisted for second year

Echo Barriers in use at Earl’s Court. Archant

A market leader in noise reduction solutions has been shortlisted for a top industry award.

For the second year running, Echo Barrier, based in Bury St Edmunds, has been selected by the judges as a finalist in the Equipment Supplier of the Year category of the 2019 Construction News Specialists Awards, the only national awards that recognises the best specialist contractors from across the UK.

Peter Wilson, founder and technical director of Echo Barrier, said:“We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised by this prestigious award scheme for the second year.“We strive to ensure our products remain market leaders and deliver the required results for our customers, and this shortlisting demonstrates our emphasis on high quality.”

The innovative Echo Barriers are already used by some of the world’s biggest construction companies and have already been credited with reducing building noise at the likes of the World Trade Centre in New York and on the London Underground.

The winners will be announced in March 2019 at a ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.