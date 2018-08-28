Mum of five gets national acclaim for her guest house business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children Archant

A mum of five who runs a self catering guest house and events company near Bury St Edmunds has been named runner up for Business Owner of the Year and Business Woman of the Year - Micro.

Mum-of-five Juliet Fisher, who runs The Highwaymans attended the awards last Friday and says she is “very pleased” with the results.

The 40 year-old claims that says the secret of being able to keep going through hard times and thrive is having a good team of staff on board. “Its all about getting the right people around you to make it work. I have five on my team, and can have up to 15 to 20 when we hold events. My head housekeeper has been with me for seven years.”

The Highwaymans is a 12-room self-catering guest house in Risby near Bury St Edmunds, and it’s also a home to Juliet Fisher and her children.

The Highwaymans has its own gift shop selling local produce, and also plays host to a variety of events.