Business group for women launches in Tendring

PUBLISHED: 14:33 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:33 22 November 2018

Nadine Gamble, co-ordinator for the Tendring BWN

Archant

A networking group launches next week that will offer Tendring businesswomen a supportive environment in which to grow their enterprises.

The Businesswoman’s Network (The BWN) will offer a host of practical masterclasses, opportunities to promote businesses and learn new skills, the group meet will give businesswomen a chance to network with others from across the area in a safe and supportive environment.

The BWN was launched by the Colchester-based author, business coach and speaker, Mandie Holgate, in 2008 to offers networking for all women in business. At every event members and their guests can develop their training and knowledge in areas including sales and marketing, public speaking, build positive relationships, learn from key speakers and exhibit their product and services.

Nadine Gamble, co-ordinator for the Tendring BWN, said: “I feel quite passionately about women supporting women. Having been to networking events dominated by businessmen, I know how intimidating it can feel. The BWN will be more relaxed; it’s not a corporate environment. Instead, it’s a place where women can showcase their businesses, learn from others and share ideas.”

The BWN already has branches in Colchester, Ipswich, Billericay, Earls Colne, Norwich and Bury St Edmunds.

Ms Gamble, who is a distributor for Utility Warehouse, welcomed the chance to run one in Tendring after struggling to find a networking support group in the area.

She explained: “There are lots of networking opportunities in the towns surrounding Tendring, but not many in this local area. Small businesses need a voice, particularly in Tendring, and I want to be able to offer that opportunity through The BWN.”

Statistics from Nomisweb reveal state there are 9,791 self-employed people in Tendring, making up 10% of the working population. Figures from Tendring District Council show that in 2017, 630 new businesses were launched in Tendring. Nationally, 15% (four million) of the working population class themselves as self-employed.

Despite the large number of self-employed individuals, there are few networking groups dedicated to Tendring, said Ms Gamble.

She added: “There are more people working for themselves from home now and with news that big corporate companies and retailers are in trouble, this number is likely to continue to grow. Whether you run your own business through choice or because you’ve lost your job, it can be scary as well as exciting.

“When I started running my own business I had never been to a networking group but it is a great way to meet new people, develop contacts and learn. That’s what we want to offer at The BWN.”

The BWN Tendring has been welcomed by Tendring District Council, which runs its own monthly business meeting and offers small businesses in the area opportunities to apply for funding through the SME Growth Fund.

Zoe Fairley, Tendring District Council Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, said: “We are thrilled that The BWN has chosen to launch a new branch in Tendring. This area is full of successful small businesses, many of which are run by women. A group dedicated to helping women to succeed in business has to be welcomed and as the local authority.”

The BWN Tendring will first meet on Tuesday November 27 between 10am and 1pm, then Wednesday December 19, at Lifehouse Spa in Thorpe-le-Soken.

From January 2019, meetings will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

The first masterclass will be on the topic of health and wellness, and be given by Sue Davis, Wellness Director at Lifehouse Spa.

Tickets to an event cost £15 and are available from The BWN website, www.thebusinesswomansnetwork.co.uk

The BWN Tendring would like to hear from businessmen and women who would like to give a masterclass or sponsor an event. Contact Nadine Gamble for more information on 07710 545655.

