Practice makes perfect as baker turns redundancy into business
A young business owner is turning the disappointment of redundancy into a growing baking venture in Ipswich.
Alexandra Potton is the young business owner behind Crumbs Alive – a venture the 27-year-old started last year when she was made redundant from her nursery job during lockdown.
Having always had an interest in baking, Alexandra took the time during lockdown to practice her baking skills with bakes ranging from deep dish cookie cups, to brownies and beautifully decorated cakes.
The 27-year-old said: “When I was put on furlough and made redundant from my job I started baking and practising at home.
“I tried out different recipes and practiced making them my own. Then when I moved to Ipswich, I decided to turn it into a business. It all stemmed from doing something I love and I just carried it on,” she added.
Alexandra explained that at the beginning it was difficult to get the word out there about her business, but now her online shop is going from strength to strength with many people buying her bakes as gifts.
She explained the most popular treats she sells on her Etsy and website are her jam-packed chocolatey New York cookies and decorated cupcakes.
Now Alexandra is ready to pursue her new venture full-time, having recently left her previous job as a teaching assistant.
“It feels amazing to be doing this. I do feel in two minds about it because I loved my old job and I love working with children.
“It was something that I thought I wanted to do after studying education at university, but being able to do this full-time is incredible.”
For other young people thinking about starting their own business Alexandra says definitely take the plunge.
She said: “Absolutely go for it, even if it’s something you didn’t think you would be able to do.
“Keep practicing and do it alongside whatever job you’re doing at the moment so that you do have that option to practice and see if it’s something you want.”
