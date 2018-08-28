New business park scheduled to open next year in Suffolk

Work on a new business park is set to begin in the spring.

The Granary Park, as it will be called, is to be developed in Woolpit between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds, at junction 47 of the A14.

Full planning permission has been granted for two commercial buildings accommodating nine industrial units providing light industrial, storage, distribution and general industrial uses.

The units all have parking and a modern contemporary design to suit a wide range of industrial and commercial occupiers.

It is hoped the first units will become available in Autumn 2019.

Merrifields have been appointed by the developer as letting agents for the site.

Gordon Ellis, Managing Director of Merrifields, has said “The new development of smaller industrial and business units shows confidence in the regional commercial property market and the potential for growth in the region”.

Rowan Mason, a chartered surveyor with Merrifields, said he thought the new occupants would probably be regional firms, as opposed to national companies. “This is going to provide employment to the local area, as opposed to jobs moving to Cambridge or Essex,” he said.