Giving `time out’ to help local charities

SimpleClick launched its DoGood Networking with an event in Ipswich on January 24, 2010

SimpleClick, the Ipswich-based technical agency, has launched Do Good Networking; an innovative concept where business networking and corporate social responsibility come together.

The company is inviting professionals to spend a morning out of their work schedules to help worthy, local causes and give something back to the community, while also making valuable business connections.

At the launch 13 like-minded professionals attended Do Good Networking’s first event at Emmaus Suffolk on Dales Road, Ipswich.

The charity supports people with working their way out of homelessness, providing education, training (including employment training) and practical work opportunities.

Claire Staddon, executive lead at Emmaus Suffolk said: “It was terrific to see so many people give up their time to support our charity. It has been a tremendous help to have our storage unit reorganised, it has been on our list of things to do for some time. “Now we have the space required to help us increase the number of charitable donations we receive, and we can’t thank SimpleClick enough for choosing our charity for its launch.”

The concept for the networking event was founded by Glenn Hoddy and Amy Graham who set up I Roll Up My Sleeves (also known as IRUMs) in 2017. It ran more than 50 events providing over 150 hours of support to charities and projects, but unfortunately had to close.

SimpleClick managing director Richard Jennis said: “From the get go, SimpleClick had been attending the IRUMs (I Roll Up My Sleeves) events, and knew first-hand how effective these networking events are for businesses and charities. We set up Do Good Networking, which is free to attend, to continue the great, and hard work Glenn and Amy started.”

Now with SimpleClick at the helm, the aim is to provide Suffolk businesses with a networking event with a twist, and to provide invaluable support to an array of local charities and community projects.

If Do Good Networking sounds like something you need to be a part of then join SimpleClick at its next monthly event, taking place on February 21 at Age UK Suffolk.

To find out more go to https://www.do-good.co.uk/events and discover how you can become a Do Gooder.