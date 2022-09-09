Business SOS campaign to stop 'mass closures and redundancies'

Sophie Alexander-Parker, CEO at Ipswich Central and All About Ipswich has called for more government support - Credit: PA/Simply C Photography

An Ipswich high street boss has called for more government support to prevent "mass closures and redundancies".

A newly formed #BusinessSOS campaign, founded by organisations representing over 150,000 retail, leisure, hospitality and tourism businesses, warns that rising energy prices can cause “irreversible damage” to UK high streets and the local economy if immediate and effective action isn’t taken.

Sophie Alexander-Parker, the CEO of Ipswich Central, said: "Ipswich Central is joining over 150 UK BIDs in a campaign calling for the government to support businesses through the cost-of-living crisis.

“As utility bills continue to skyrocket, with no cap in place for businesses, thousands of businesses are seriously worried about how they can survive the winter.

“The government must do more to provide relief for businesses; to ensure that communities and livelihoods can pull-through.

“We will be working with the 150+ BIDs over the coming weeks to unsure the concerns of businesses are heard, and the support they need is delivered."

#BusinessSOS campaign’s proposal includes the reduction of VAT for businesses from 20% to 12.5%, 100% rate relief until the end of March 2023, and a discounted kWh price on all business energy bills.

Andrew Taylor, the founder of the campaign, said that without immediate intervention, local communities “will change forever as they lose their social spaces”.

He added: “For the first time in living memory, energy costs are now greater than rent and increasing on a daily basis in the absence of any intervention or price cap since April.

“After surviving the pandemic, it seems ludicrous that the needs of businesses are currently not being heard and could see the billions of funding provided during the pandemic go to waste.”

The campaign founded by Croydon Business Improvement District and Bart & Taylor raises concerns that mass closures and redundancies are inevitable if the government does not swiftly implement measures that alleviate the critical pressures that businesses, like households, have been facing since April 2022.

There are many Ipswich businesses that already struggle with raising energy prices, among others, Hullabaloo on St Peter's Street.

Jon Halls and Jennie Debenham, the owners of the vegan café, said that their bills increased by 250% and are going to be even higher in the following months.