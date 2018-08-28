Start Right courses in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Beccles

Menta trainer Sally Prentis Picture|: i101 DIGITAL Copyright 2017 - i101 Digital Ltd

As the New Year approaches and returning to work after the Christmas break looms, some people will be considering whether being their own boss and setting up a business could be a positive option.

Whether they want to set up a large company, employing staff or plan a smaller home-based business there are many ways of making those dreams a reality.

There are many reasons why running a business appeals. Being able to work from home, work round family commitments or bring a new service to product to market are just a few. The flexibility it brings is often a key factor however there are many downsides and will the new business be able to provide an income to replace a salary?

To explore whether their idea is viable a set of three, free to attend, four hour Start Right workshops have been designed by MENTA specifically for those considering self-employment, or who have set up a business during the last 12 months.

The training provides attendees with the opportunity to explore the possibility of starting a new enterprise with qualified trainers who have experience in running businesses themselves.

The workshops cover key areas of business from legal structures, business plans and cash flow forecasting to how to finance a new business, effective marketing, book keeping and tax.

MENTA trainer Sally Prentis said: “We receive positive and enthusiastic feedback from the Start Right workshop delegates who appreciate the informal and fun style of the sessions and the chance to meet like minded people who are also considering setting up a business.

“Demand for Start Right training has increased and the locations where the sessions will take place during 2019 include, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Beccles in Suffolk; Dereham, Norwich and North Walsham in Norfolk.”

The Start Right workshops are funded by the European Regional Development Fund and are available to anyone who lives in Suffolk or Norfolk and who is considering setting up a business or has done so in the last 12 months. For details and booking go to the start-up tab at www.menta.org.uk