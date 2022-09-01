Businesses supported by slice of £48m 'saving grace' grant

More than £48 million have been allocated to Ipswich businesses from Covid-19 Business Support Grants - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council / Charlotte Bond

More than £48 million have been allocated to Ipswich businesses that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ipswich Borough Council in the last two years distributed £48,109,990 in Covid-19 Business Support Grants.

The grants funded by the government as part of the national response to Covid-19 have been delivered through at least 12 different schemes in several phases, benefitting hundreds of local businesses.

Almost £5 million in Additional Restrictions Grants were received by, among others, businesses that required to close after suffering significant financial loss, the hospitality and leisure sector, independent retailers, as well as licensed taxi drivers and nurseries.

More than £1.2 million was allocated to support small businesses outside the scope of the main business grant schemes.

Alongside the council distributed almost £42 million in Government Covid Business Support Grants in the period between April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022.

The grants, called by some a "saving grace", helped local businesses during the “turbulent time”, including Dan Henshaw and Shaun Stanton from DS Recruitment.

Steve Grimwood of Elmy Cycles, who used the grant to invest in a better website system, said: "Covid grants meant we could stay committed to the centre of Ipswich rather than taking the easy route to move further out.

"It's a real shame that it is so much cheaper and easier to be based in the retail parks, but when people began to realise the extent of what the pandemic could bring, the Council reached out to retailers and it's been refreshing to know that they're listening."

The majority of the grants provided financial support to businesses during periods of lockdown or when specific restrictions were put in place.

Further phases of the scheme were aimed at helping businesses recover after the pandemic and grow stronger.

ARG Business Growth and Innovation Grants, designed to support businesses in implementing and delivering a project that would provide a significant contribution to the economic recovery for Ipswich, were provided to 21 successful applications.

The businesses ranged from retail, culture, food and drink, to barbers and even an estate agency.

The grant was received by, among others, Paddy & Scotts on the Waterfront.

Scott Russell of Paddy & Scotts Coffee said: “Coming out of the pandemic, we needed to be brave and develop new sales channels to fuel our growth. One such channel was creating a franchise coffee shop division.

“Before we launched this division, we needed to invest heavily in supply chain innovation. We were lucky and appreciative to be awarded a ARG grant thanks to Ipswich Borough Council’s Economic Develop Team to help realise this goal."

Councillor David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council leader and portfolio holder for economic development and property, said that the grants have proved a "vital lifeline for Ipswich businesses hit by the economic effects of Covid-19".

Cllr Ellesmere added: “It has taken a lot of hard work by the Council’s staff to ensure that these grants were paid out and I know from the messages we’ve received how much local businesses have appreciated this.”

