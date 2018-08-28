Plans include homes, business areas and public spaces

Northern Gateway consultation boards Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Businesses and the public are being asked to air their views on Colchester Borough Council’s flagship Northern Gateway development.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The multi- million pound development has moved a step closer, with the submission of the planning application - by the borough council owned Amphora Trading Ltd, in February 2019.

Colchester Borough councillor Nick Barlow said: “These exciting proposals align strongly with many of the key aims of Colchester Borough Council, creating opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy healthy, active lifestyles, and enabling businesses to flourish as part of this new community.

“The development will also aim to provide world-class digital connectivity, plus instant access to the regional transport network, showcasing high-quality contemporary urban design. It will combine quality green credentials with a highly desirable environment creating an aspirational place for living, playing, working and doing business.”

The scheme, proposed for land south of Axial Way has been designed to include high-quality residential areas, modern innovative business premises and accessible, community focused public spaces, centred around a boulevard spanning the development and linking the new infrastructure of roads, footpaths and cycle routes, he said.

A series of pre-planning consultation events are taking place this month. Residents and interested parties are encouraged to attend to submit their views on the proposals.

Venues for consultation include St Johns & Highwoods Community, Colchester Rugby Club and Mylands Parish Hall and plans are on display at Colchester town centre library and community hall.

Previously, in July 2018, planning permission was granted for a Northern Gateway sports hub to include as sports hall, grass rugby pitches, cycke track and archery and a contractor has been appointed.