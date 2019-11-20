E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Giant crane brings Santa's grotto down to earth

PUBLISHED: 17:34 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 20 November 2019

From left, Claire Hayward of Quay Place; Paul Sheppard, of SMART, and Chris Brind, of BJ&C Carberry Picture: PAUL NIXON

From left, Claire Hayward of Quay Place; Paul Sheppard, of SMART, and Chris Brind, of BJ&C Carberry Picture: PAUL NIXON

Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

Santa donned his hard-hat as his new two-tonne grotto was lowered into its magical new home at a former Ipswich church - thanks to a Sheppard.

Inside Quay Place grotto Picture: QUAY PLACEInside Quay Place grotto Picture: QUAY PLACE

Local businesses came to Santa's aid to help solve a few logistical challenges as the grotto - donated by Thurston-based SMART Garden Rooms, Offices & Studios - was eased over a high wall by a busy road and into Quay Place, a heritage and wellbeing centre run by mental health charity Suffolk Mind.

"Lifting a building that weighs approximately two tonnes over a 14ft wall and from over 40ft away was always going to be a challenge - we needed to find a substantial crane to carry out such a task for free," said SMART operations director Paul Sheppard.

MORE - Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 3)

"Luckily Whip Street Motors of Ipswich stepped in to donate the lift for us which was carried out by BJ&C Carberry, also for free."

You may also want to watch:

The donated building - which will initially house Santa and his elves - isn't just for Christmas though, and will be used for a variety of activities year-round.

Mr Sheppard said: "It's been very exciting to see this project to assist Quay Place coming together with the building swiftly being shipped down the A14, delivered and installed by our various teams and ready for the chap in red and white."

Ginny Idehen, head of business operations at Suffolk Mind, said: "Our aim at Suffolk Mind is to make Suffolk the best place in the world for talking about and taking care of mental health. Our grotto is helping us to achieve that aim by raising money to support our services whilst bringing some Christmas magic to Ipswich."

The grotto is open from Friday, November 22. To book your child a space, visit here.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Discussions under way over future of former Toys R Us site

The former Toys R Us store at Copdock, with graffiti on its wall. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Police release update on condition of Ipswich victim who was stabbed in the face

Two police cars at the scene of the incident in Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman, 48, downed vodka and crashed car following gym session

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

25 stowaways found in refrigerated lorry bound for Felixstowe

Felixstowe docks. Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man stabbed in face in attack on Ipswich river path

Police sealed off both ends of the tow path at the bridge in front of the rail station and at Stoke Bridge Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Recruitment firm hit by bad debt goes bust, owing £482k to taxman

Hunterskill Recruitment's former offices in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Ipswich dad went on shoplifting spree after losing warehouse job

Ben Forbes was jailed for a total of 20 weeks following a string of shop thefts Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

BMW driver flees scene of crash which left woman and child hurt

The two cars collided here in Belstead Road this morning at 8am. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14: Orwell Bridge to be closed over next few nights

Both carrigeways of the Orwell Bridge will be closed for repair works over the next few nights Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Police release update on condition of Ipswich victim who was stabbed in the face

Two police cars at the scene of the incident in Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man denies touching woman sexually in town car park

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Christmas light’s switch on less than 24 hours away

The event has been packed since the return of a real 50-foot tree to the Cornhill in 2017 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

New theatre group to take over The New Wolsey Studio in 2020

The Gallery Players, who staged the world premiere of Galileo, will be taking over the New Wolsey Studio from 2020
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists