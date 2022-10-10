Analysis

Ipswich town centre has been badly hit over recent years with store closures leaving huge gaps in the high street.

And nowhere has this been more obvious than in the town's historic Butter Market Street, part of which has been left looking very empty after a number of closures over recent years.

The Butter Market is an historic Ipswich street - but has fallen on hard times. - Credit: Paul Geater

The two largest in the street, the former BHS and the Ancient House have been closed for some time.

BHS closed when the chain collapsed into administration in 2016, and Lakeland Kitchen stores pulled out of the Ancient House at the end of 2020.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill, opposite the Ancient House, closed when the chain went into administration in early 2021. Since then many of the company's stores - including those at Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Clacton - have reopened. But not Ipswich.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill branches have re-opened in many other towns . . . but not Ipswich Butter Market - adding to its run-down appearance. - Credit: Paul Geater

That part of town also lost Jessops camera shop, a health food shop and an estate agency. Patisserie Valerie coffee shop closed earlier this year.

All these sites remain empty - and there are few signs of any rapid improvements.

The old BHS site was bought by Fraser Group - the owner of Sports Direct - shortly before the first pandemic lockdown in 2020 in a move that was widely welcomed because it had already been empty for four years.

Fraser Group has bought the former BHS store in Butter Market Street - but six years after closure there is no sign of it reopening. - Credit: Paul Geater

At first there were hopes that it could be open as a Sports Direct, Flannels and USC store by the end of that year - but covid put paid to those hopes.

The inside of the store was cleared - but there has been no further sign of the shop being fitted out and it still remains empty.

The freehold is owned by the Fraser Group and a source at the borough pointed out they are having to pay considerable sums in business rates for it.

There is a general expectation in the town that the company will complete a move - especially as it is understood to have only a short-term agreement on its current store in Carr Street. But at present there are few signs of rapid development.

The Ancient House is owned by the borough council which has been looking for a new tenant since Lakeland pulled out - officials have been talking to at least two potential occupiers.

The borough remains hopeful that a deal will be reached - but privately officials and councillors are concerned about the difficulties in finding a suitable use for one of the most historic buildings in the town centre.

It is very large with a lot of comparatively small rooms. But because of its historic importance to the town its internal layout cannot be changed - making any new use highly problematic.

The former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store remains vacant. This has a large frontage but is not very deep so is not a particularly large shop which makes it a challenge to market.

Two stores on Butter Market Street - the former Jessops and the health store - are due to be converted into residential accommodation with small retail shops on the ground floor.

But it is unlikely that the Upper Brook Street end of the street will enjoy a strong revival until the work at the former BHS store is carried out - and hopefully a new use is found for the Ancient House.