Afterschool club set to open above Ipswich pub

A new holiday and afterschool club is set to open above a pub in Ipswich – making it the first childcare centre in the UK to be situated above a pub.

Mandy Harvey and Sarah Wright have set up Butterfly Childcare to provide afterschool and holiday clubs for children in West Ipswich.

The business is situated above the Flying Horse Pub on Waterford Road in the Whitehouse area of Ipswich

One of the owners, Sarah Wright, said: "I was looking to start a community centre last year, but couldn't find any premises until Mandy suggested above the Flying Horse pub.

"It has worked well because it is a separate business, with it being sectioned off upstairs and our own outside area.

"There's nothing in West Ipswich at all for kids, no holiday club, no after-school club, so we wanted to have something that would be really good for the community."

The childcare centre also has an outside space behind the pub's beer garden, where Mandy and Sarah have set up an assault course and hope to put in a football pitch, climbing frames and a nature area in the future.

Sarah continued: "We've used all recycled materials.

"We've made all the furniture, seating and things out of pallets, with the fencing being reused and we haven't bought a whole lot of stuff from new.

"We have really tried to think of the environment when we turned it into an assault course."

The assault course includes a tyre swing, balance beam, tyre ramp, and an in-ground trampoline – with monkey bars set to be put up in the future.

Butterfly Childcare will be hosting a fun day on October 22 for families to see what the new club has to offer for children.

The fun day will include a bouncy castle, free BBQ, disco, and potentially an appearance from Ipswich Town mascot Bluey and a player.

The afterschool club is hoping to operate from 3pm-6pm from Monday to Friday, and then 8am-6pm in the school holidays, for children up to the age of 14.

For more information, visit Butterfly Childcare's website.