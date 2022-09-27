News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Afterschool club set to open above Ipswich pub

Tom Cann

Published: 6:00 AM September 27, 2022
Butterfly Childcare afterschool and holiday club will open soon for children in West Ipswich. Owners Mandy Harv

Butterfly Childcare afterschool and holiday club will open soon for children in West Ipswich. Owners Mandy Harvey and Sarah Wright - Credit: Butterfly Childcare Suffolk

A new holiday and afterschool club is set to open above a pub in Ipswich – making it the first childcare centre in the UK to be situated above a pub.

Mandy Harvey and Sarah Wright have set up Butterfly Childcare to provide afterschool and holiday clubs for children in West Ipswich.

The business is situated above the Flying Horse Pub on Waterford Road in the Whitehouse area of Ipswich

One of the owners, Sarah Wright, said: "I was looking to start a community centre last year, but couldn't find any premises until Mandy suggested above the Flying Horse pub.

The new club has been set up above a pub in West Ipswich, the first in the UK to be above a pub.

The new club has been set up above a pub in West Ipswich, the first in the UK to be above a pub. - Credit: Butterfly Childcare Suffolk

"It has worked well because it is a separate business, with it being sectioned off upstairs and our own outside area.

"There's nothing in West Ipswich at all for kids, no holiday club, no after-school club, so we wanted to have something that would be really good for the community."

The childcare centre also has an outside space behind the pub's beer garden, where Mandy and Sarah have set up an assault course and hope to put in a football pitch, climbing frames and a nature area in the future.

Sarah continued: "We've used all recycled materials.

The tyre assault course is equipped with a balance beam, tyre swing and a trampoline

The tyre assault course is equipped with a balance beam, tyre swing and a trampoline - Credit: Butterfly Childcare Suffolk

"We've made all the furniture, seating and things out of pallets, with the fencing being reused and we haven't bought a whole lot of stuff from new.

"We have really tried to think of the environment when we turned it into an assault course."

The assault course includes a tyre swing, balance beam, tyre ramp, and an in-ground trampoline – with monkey bars set to be put up in the future.

The childcare has been set up using recyclable materials as much as possible

The childcare has been set up using recyclable materials as much as possible - Credit: Butterfly Childcare Suffolk

Butterfly Childcare will be hosting a fun day on October 22 for families to see what the new club has to offer for children.

The fun day will include a bouncy castle, free BBQ, disco, and potentially an appearance from Ipswich Town mascot Bluey and a player.

The afterschool club is hoping to operate from 3pm-6pm from Monday to Friday, and then 8am-6pm in the school holidays, for children up to the age of 14.

For more information, visit Butterfly Childcare's website.

A new tyre assault course has been set up at the premises

A new tyre assault course has been set up at the premises - Credit: Butterfly Childcare Suffolk

