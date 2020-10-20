E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Burger fans’ wait nearly over as Byron reopens in Ipswich Buttermarket Centre

PUBLISHED: 10:42 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 20 October 2020

Popular burger restaurant Byron is about to reopen its restaurant in the Buttermarket Centre, Ipswich - meaning fans’ wait for their burger fix is almost over.

The restaurant, which has been closed since coronavirus lockdown, will reopen from Thursday, October 22, from 12pm to 10pm.

The upmarket hamburger chain has already reopened a number of its other branches, including those in Bury St Edmunds and Chelmsford.

MORE: The Burger Priest opens in Ipswich

Allan Hassell, Buttermarket Centre manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome this marvellous restaurant back to The Buttermarket, and just in time for the October Half Term. Byron has always been a firm favourite with locals and those who visit us from further afield, and I’m sure they will be thrilled with their return.”

The restaurant is relaunching with a stripped-back menu of Byron favourites like the Byron and The B-Rex.

It will have Covid 19-safe settings in place, including operating increased cleaning, and there will be a digital menu downloadable from your smartphone.

MORE: Coast to Coast confirms closure of Ipswich restaurant

The Ipswich Byron restaurant will also offer home delivery via Deliveroo.

Another burger restaurant, The Burger Priest, opened in the Buttermarket Centre in July, and Wagamama and Prezzo have also reopened. However, Coast to Coast confirmed closure of its restaurant in the centre in July.

