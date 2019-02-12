Partly Cloudy

Pawfect party at Ipswich Canine Creche

PUBLISHED: 11:55 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 27 February 2019

First birthday party at Ipswich Canine Creche on the Farthing Road Industrial Estate. Picture: IPSWICH CANINE CRECHE

Ipswich Canine Creche

Ipswich Canine Creche, on the Farthing Road Industrial Estate, celebrated its first birthday on Saturday February 23, with a party for customers and their pets.

Chief executive and founder of the Canine Creche Group Candace Rose said: “It’s a pleasure to see our franchisees reaching these anniversary points,

“It really demonstrates that the business model not only works but is greatly needed by our dog owning folk across the UK, dog ownership statistics are up and indeed the new legislation for the animal industry demonstrates the growth of the industry, I am sure further facilities for this type of industry will follow across the UK and I am confident that Ipswich Canine Creche will carry on inspiring us all with their standards and service.”

She added: “I am delighted to announce in their recent assessment from environmental health this Ipswich facility was rated as Five Star, the highest score available and demonstrates everything we do as a brand to ensure our canine clients are safe and experience the highest levels of enrichment.”

