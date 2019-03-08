New home for Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover dealer

Paul Oakley, managing director of luxury car dealer Integrity Automotive which is moving to new premises in West End Road, Ipswich formerly the home of Donalds Mazda/Volvo, and he is planning to open on August 1, 2109. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

High end Ipswich car dealer Integrity Automotive is getting set to open in West End Road, Ipswich.

The car firm, which specialises in luxury marques including Mercedes, Audi, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover, has set an August 1 opening date for the former Donalds Mazda/Volvo site not far from Portman Road.

Managing director Paul Oakley said: "This is a site with a purpose-built building, well-known for the motor trade with a showroom and great workshop facilities.

"We will be able to give our customers after-sales service here after they have bought a car.

"It is very exciting. Our business has been built on great customer service. It is all about finding the right car for the person.

"What is most pleasing is we have had a lot of interest from people who want to work for us and companies who want to get involved with what we are doing here.

"We have been busy painting and cleaning and branding and recruiting staff."

Mr Oakley, who has been in the motor trade for many years, started the company four years ago.

He said: "We mainly sell Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Audi. We have sold Aston Martins and Bentleys. Yesterday I sold a Subaru Cosworth. There were only 75 of those made.

"I select all the stock myself, from all over the country. When we open, on August 1, we will have 60/65 cars on site.

"We are always trying to get niche cars for people who want something specials.

"What is most rewarding is when we know we have done the job right for the customer, and they are over the moon.

"We do feel it will be impressive and reflect the premium brands of cars we will stock here. We have come a long way in a short time."