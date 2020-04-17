E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
KFC reopens Ipswich branch during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:13 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 17 April 2020

KFC in Cardinal Park is one of a number of KFC's reopening for delivery. Picture: ARCHANT

KFC in Cardinal Park is one of a number of KFC's reopening for delivery. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The Cardinal Park restaurant is one of 11 KFC branches in the UK reopening for deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.

KFC, Burger King and Pret A Manger, are three major takeaway chains which are reopening restaurants around the country for delivery only to “help play their part” during these uncertain times.

The chains had all decided to close temporarily while the lockdown measures were in place, however as government guidelines states that they can prepare food for collection or delivery, all three have decided to reopen a limited number of sites.

More: Which Suffolk restaurants are doing coronavirus takeaways?

In a statement, KFC said it had reopened 11 UK restaurants in the past week for delivery only, with a limited menu available.

The KFC branch at Cardinal Park, which is one of four sites in Ipswich alongside one at Martlesham, Anglia Retail Park and Felixstowe Road, has been named as one of the restaurants to reopen.

A spokesman said: “We know there’s still a need for food that’s accessible and affordable (and delicious, if we do say so ourselves). We want to help frontline workers and those isolated at home who can’t get to the supermarkets easily – with our doors shut, we can’t play our part.

“That’s why we’ve taken the careful decision to reopen 11 of our UK restaurants with a limited menu for delivery only.”

KFC says that they will be doing this in a safe way – implementing new processes and stepping up their already stringent hygiene measures.

They will be serving a limited menu, which means they can have a smaller kitchen team to maintain social distancing.

More: Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus updates

Orders will be available on Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats and any staff working at the restaurants are doing so on an opt-in basis.

KFC has also now donated over 5,000 meals to keyworkers across the country in partnership with Deliveroo to say a huge thank you.

Other cities with restaurants reopening include Manchester, Glasgow and Portsmouth, however KFC says they are looking to open more in the coming weeks.

More: Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

