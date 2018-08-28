Video

First look at Cardinal Park revamp

The 28 car parking spaces outside the Cardinal Park restaurants have now been replaced by a terrace for a dining area Picture: ARCHANT Archant

One of Ipswich’s most popular leisure parks is in the middle of a makeover.

Work on new outdoor dining areas at Cardinal Park is also progressing well, according to council chiefs.

Proposals to revamp the area, which will apply to space in front of Ask Italian, Harvester and Nando’s, were given the go-ahead in late 2017.

An extended terrace has now replaced 28 car parking spaces directly outside the restaurants.

Current pictures of the site are a close match to the CGI mock-up created by Awake Architects.

New wood panelling has also been added to the main building and a Cardinal Park sign added to its frontage.

When finished, it is hoped the park will stand out at night with illuminated signs.

Despite the new additions, mystery still surrounds the empty Chimichanga unit.

A poll on this website earlier this year revealed 20% of readers would like a Gourmet Burger Kitchen housed in the vacant unit.

The second most popular choice was Latin American restaurant Las Iguanas.