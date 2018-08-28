Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Vacancies galore’ in Suffolk job centres

PUBLISHED: 05:30 14 November 2018

Archant

With Christmas around the corner, Suffolk has retail temp jobs a plenty - but which jobs in other sectors are getting increasingly tough to fill?

People wait for job interviewPeople wait for job interview

A number of big name companies are currently looking to employ staff for the Christmas season.

In Ipswich, UPS is looking for drivers for the Christmas gift delivery rush, and Debenhams is looking for temps for their Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds department stores.

Royal Mail is also recruiting for Christmas in Suffolk.

“Christmas temp jobs are always very popular - there is no concern that they won’t fill those,” said Stephen Lankester, the spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Care worker giving an old lady her dinner in her home.Care worker giving an old lady her dinner in her home.

“The most buoyant sector at this time of year is retail.”

At Colchester job centre, there are plenty of hospitality jobs going. Pound stretcher is recruiting, and at the new retail park at Tollgate, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Nando’s are both still on the lookout to fill positions.

Mr Lankester reveals that the hardest roles to fill in Suffolk’s job centres are in the care industry.

There are currently four to five companies in Ipswich recruiting care workers, including Consensus, which offers supported living services in Ipswich.

“Its a really rewarding industry once you’re in it, but its very difficult to recruit people into,” Mr Lankester said. “We are trying hard to encourage people to look at it as an option. People are living longer, so there is a greater need for it. “The benefits of care work are that it’s rewarding and builds up empathy, and we have to try to sell that better in the schools.

“We are working on that. We are not in dire straights yet, but its a problem.”

The national employment figures, which were released on Tuesday, reveal that the UK’s unemployment rate has also nearly halved since 2010, now at 4.1%.

The employment rate remains high, at 75.5%, with a record number of people in employment, with over 3.3 million more people in work since 2010.

That picture is reflected in Suffolk, and while Mr Lankester explained that the local statistics are difficult to quantify because of the introduction of Universal Credit, there is a broad variety of positions available - “not just in the retail and care industry.”

Although winter is coming, there is still a lot of construction work about in Suffolk.

Mr Lankester also says he has seen a “tremendous improvement” in the last three or four years in getting 18 to 24 year-olds into work in Suffolk. “The figures for 18-24 unemployment are very low, particularly thinks to organisations in Ipswich working with the job centre. There are also more and more apprenticeship positions becoming available.

“We had a meeting recently on this topic, as there are lots of unfilled apprenticeship positions.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

35 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

57 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24