Mobility aid company plans Ipswich showroom at Crane Park

Eco-friendly industrial/warehouse development Crane Park in Ipswich - the final 14 units are set to be completed next month - Credit: NORTHWOOD URBAN LOGISTICS

A mobility aids specialist is planning to open a showroom in Ipswich for customers to try before they buy.

With the intention of establishing itself within the Ipswich area, CareCo has applied to open a showroom at Crane Park, seeking permission from the council to change the use of a vacant unit.

CareCo sells mobility scooters, wheelchairs, power chairs, walking and bathroom aids, lift chairs and adjustable beds, and is based out of Brentwood, Essex.

Documents submitted for the change of use application state the showroom will provide "an important local facility to a growing elderly population, creating new jobs and providing new investment into Ipswich/East Suffolk area and its local economy.

"Given the current and expected rise in elderly populations and the increased necessity of autonomy for elderly and disabled people to carry out daily activities, the option to deliver a much-needed mobility aid showroom to meet elderly needs should be embraced."

Three new jobs would be created, with the number of daily customers expected to be "relatively low". Most business for CareCo is carried out online or via a call centre; the showrooms allow customers to view items before making a decision to buy.

The Ipswich premises would join 11 others for the company across the country, with others in Norwich, Surrey, Southampton and Kent.

Founded in 2009, CareCo has a range of over 5,000 products that aim to improve mobility and better the quality of life for its customers.

Crane Park, in Ravenswood, has been a very popular development for business in Ipswich, with 18 of the 19 new-build units let in the space of nine months.

Nick Turner, executive director of asset management at site developer Northwood Investors, said demand had far exceeded supply at the industrial park, adding: "We are proud to have brought a diverse portfolio of national and international brands to Ipswich through our development of Crane Park, as well as providing a significant boost for the local economy."

Other occupiers on site include Howden Joinery, Easy Bathrooms, Wanb Express and New Vision.