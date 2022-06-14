Caribbean food seller applies for evening trading in town centre

Giles Circus in Ipswich, where Princes Street and Queen Street meet. - Credit: Archant

Street trading consent has been sought to sell Caribbean cuisine in Ipswich town centre.

An application has been made by Comfort Young to sell homemade Caribbean food from Tuesday to Saturday between 6pm and 10pm at St Giles Circus.

Ipswich Borough Council will consider the application on June 15 during its licencing & regulatory Committee.

There are currently five street traders trading within the town centre area, of which one is in St Giles Circus.

Lost in Bangkok was granted permission by the council to trade in the evening in April.

The Thai food van was given permission to operate between 6pm and 9.30pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 6pm to 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Two other food traders can be found on Portman Road, who trade only on matchdays.

There are a few other places in Ipswich serving national food from Jamaica, Africa and the Caribbean.



