Caribbean trailer to open soon in town centre

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 6:00 AM June 25, 2022
Giles Circus in Ipswich, where Princes Street and Queen Street meet.

Giles Circus in Ipswich, where Princes Street and Queen Street meet.

Street trading permission has been granted for a new Caribbean food trailer in Ipswich town centre. 

The application made by Comfort Young to sell homemade Caribbean food from Tuesday to Saturday between 6pm and 10pm at St Giles Circus has been approved by Ipswich Borough Council. 

The trailer, called Manna Grill, will serve, among others, Caribbean rice and peas jerk chicken, curry goat oxtail, as well as a Caribbean vegetarian stew with rice and peas. 

Comfort and Gary Young, the owners, aim to outsource with other local businesses and build a good community identity, attracting tourists and locals. 

The mobile catering van is going to be beautifully decorated with bright lights.  

The owners believe that the trailer will add more diversity to the town centre and will complement the current Lost In Bangkok food van

There are currently five other street traders trading within the town centre area, of which one is in St Giles Circus. 

