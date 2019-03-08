Ipswich Argos days away from reopening at new site

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 13:14 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 17 November 2019

Argos will reopen in the Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Argos will reopen its doors at a new Ipswich location this week, just months after its closure in the town centre.

The former Carr Street shop will move into the Sainsbury's store in Upper Brook Street, opening to the public on Wednesday, November 20 at 9am at the rear of the supermarket shop.

The move comes after Sainsbury's - who acquired the high street retailer in 2016 - revealed it was planning to close up to 125 supermarkets and Argos stores in order to cut costs.

The relocation of the Ipswich store is in line with the supermarket giants five-year plan, which is expected to save around £500m.

Staff at the former Carr's store will be redeployed at the new site in Sainsbury's.

The Carr Street store's closure comes under Sainsbury's plans to shut up to 70 stand alone Argos shops and open around 80 within its supermarkets.

Elsewhere 15 large supermarkets and another 40 convenience stores are earmarked for closure to make way for the opening of around 10 big stores and 110 convenience outlets.

