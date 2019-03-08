Argos to relocate Ipswich store

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:38 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 10 October 2019

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Archant

Argos has announced the relocation of one of its Ipswich branches, four months after revealing the store would be shut down.

The shop, in Carr Street, will move to the Sainsbury's store in Upper Brook Street on Wednesday, November 20.

The supermarket giant acquired the high street retailer in 2016 following a £1.4bn takeover of Home Retail Group.

Last month, Sainsbury's revealed it was planning to close up to 125 supermarkets and Argos stores in a move designed to cut costs.

However, the group said it is planning to open more stores than it closes.

Under the plans the group will shut up to 70 stand alone Argos shops and open around 80 within its supermarkets.

Elsewhere 15 large supermarkets and another 40 convenience stores are earmarked for closure to make way for the opening of around 10 big stores and 110 convenience outlets.

The relocation of the Ipswich store is in line with this five-year plan, anticipated to save around £500m, and will see current staff redeployed at the new site.

