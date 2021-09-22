News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New barber's shop opens on Ipswich shopping parade

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM September 22, 2021   
The team at the new Castle Hill Barbers in Garrick Way, Ipswich

The team at the new Castle Hill Barbers in Garrick Way, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A new barbers has just opened in Garrick Way, Ipswich, and is looking forward to serving the neighbourhood. 

Ali Rahimi has opened Castle Hill Barbers in the former Victory Mica Hardware store.

"We opened on Saturday - not many people know we are here yet, but people are starting to hear about us," Mr Rahimi said.

A haircut under way at the new Castle Hill Barbers in Ipswich

A haircut under way at the new Castle Hill Barbers in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

"We have made a very nice shop here, with a different look, and are offering a whole range of hairstyles, treatments, and looks.

"It's been quite good so far. People here are very friendly and nice."

The 29-year-old has been working in hairdressing for 10 years and previously ran a barber shop in Norwich. 

Castle Hill Barbers offers beard trims, hot towel shaves, hair designs, skin fades, patterns and threading, and special haircuts for boys under 12 and senior citizens.

The new Castle Hill Barbers in Ipswich

The new Castle Hill Barbers in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Mr Rahimi said he has a team of three who are experienced with all types of hair. 

The Victory Mica Hardware store, which was previously in the building, closed down during the summer, with its owner, Fevzi Hurum, blaming loss of trade due to Covid lockdown.

The long-established hardware shop was previously Richardson's Hardware for many years. It reopened in autumn 2019, after being rebuilt following a devastating fire the previous year.

Castle Hill Barbers is open seven days a week. It's possible to book online or via Facebook, and the hairdresser also accepts walk-ins.

A haircut under way at the new Castle Hill Barbers in Ipswich

A haircut under way at the new Castle Hill Barbers in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant


