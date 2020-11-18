Online car retailer ‘excited’ at launch of new £1m town site

A CGI of the Cazoo Customer Centre in Ipswich Picture: CAZOO cazoo

An online used car retailer says it has invested £1m in a new Ipswich site.

Cazoo has created 15 jobs in the town with the launch of its 11th new location since September.

The Bath Street site was formerly occupied by Imperial Cars which was acquired by Cazoo over the summer.

The fast-growing company has refurbished the site and created new customer-facing and vehicle-servicing jobs.

It plans to open a further three sites across the UK before the end of the year and a further 12 next year.

It’s developing a ‘click and collect’ option in addition to its home delivery service and is opening servicing centres.

Cazoo — which was launched last year — owns and reconditions cars then offers them for sale on its website.

Company founder and chief executive Alex Chesterman said the firm was “excited” to be opening a site in Ipswich “as we reinvent the car buying experience and continue our mission to provide better selection, transparency, convenience and peace of mind to used car buyers across the UK”.

“We have been delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response of consumers to our online car buying proposition. With our ever-increasing number of sales, our Customer Centres will provide more options to our customers on how they want to receive their Cazoo car and will allow us to serve them better through our own service centres,” he said.