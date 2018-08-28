Celebrating the best in the region’s PR world
PUBLISHED: 14:02 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:37 16 November 2018
Sieve
More than 160 PR professionals gathered at The Guildhall in Cambridge last night for the CIPR PRide Awards – the region’s annual public relations showpiece.
Pier PR & Marketing, Twelve PR, Big Wave PR and Genesis PR picked up two Gold Awards each, with the latter winning the coveted Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy award.
Big Wave PR and Remembrance Travel took home the Gold Awards in the Consumer Relations and Best Event categories for their innovative work spotlighting the bravery and sacrifice of the Armed Forces.
Greater Anglia’s media officer, Lucy Wright ACIPR won the Outstanding Young Communicator award. Judges praised Lucy as: “an ambassador for the profession” who demonstrates a “real commitment to continuing professional development”.
CIPR East Anglia chair Becky Hall MCIPR said:“There is a huge amount of talent and innovation in the communications industry across East Anglia and the Thames and Chiltern area. The high standard of the entries this year is evidence that communications professionals continue to rise to the challenges of a fast-evolving PR and business landscape. The CIPR PRide Awards are an opportunity to showcase and heartily celebrate the work that teams and individuals deliver for organisations in the region.”
Gold Award winners included:
Corporate and Business Communications Campaign - Genesis PR, OFTEC Turns Up the Heat on Government Policy
Consumer Relations Campaign - Big Wave PR and Remembrance Travel, WWII Veterans’ Journeys of Remembrance
Not-for-Profit Campaign - Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, Grenfell Tower: Reassuring our Residents
Regional Campaign of the Year - Pier PR & Marketing and East of England Co-op, Co-op Guide to Dating
Best Use of Media Relations – Twelve PR, Creating a buzz for the British Beekeepers
Best Use of Content - Twelve PR, Can You Tell? Canned Food vs. Fresh
Best Use of Photography or Design - Pier PR & Marketing, Future of British Produce: East of England Co-op
Best Event – Big Wave PR and Remembrance Travel, WWII Veterans to Lay Old Ghosts to Rest
Outstanding Young Communicator - Lucy Wright ACIPR, Greater Anglia
Outstanding Small Public Relations Consultancy - DMC PR
Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy - Genesis PR
