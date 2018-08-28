Partly Cloudy

Celebrating the best in the region’s PR world

PUBLISHED: 14:02 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:37 16 November 2018

Prominent PR won gold for best education campaign with East Cambridgeshire District Council, for Be like Michael, recycle! Prominent PR at the awards ceremoney. Picture: PETER WALES

Prominent PR won gold for best education campaign with East Cambridgeshire District Council, for Be like Michael, recycle! Prominent PR at the awards ceremoney. Picture: PETER WALES

Sieve

More than 160 PR professionals gathered at The Guildhall in Cambridge last night for the CIPR PRide Awards – the region’s annual public relations showpiece.

Genesis PR won two Golds at the regional CIPR PRide award in Cambridge including Outstanding PR Consultancy Picture: PETE WALESGenesis PR won two Golds at the regional CIPR PRide award in Cambridge including Outstanding PR Consultancy Picture: PETE WALES

Pier PR & Marketing, Twelve PR, Big Wave PR and Genesis PR picked up two Gold Awards each, with the latter winning the coveted Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy award.

Big Wave PR and Remembrance Travel took home the Gold Awards in the Consumer Relations and Best Event categories for their innovative work spotlighting the bravery and sacrifice of the Armed Forces.

Greater Anglia’s media officer, Lucy Wright ACIPR won the Outstanding Young Communicator award. Judges praised Lucy as: “an ambassador for the profession” who demonstrates a “real commitment to continuing professional development”.

CIPR East Anglia chair Becky Hall MCIPR said:“There is a huge amount of talent and innovation in the communications industry across East Anglia and the Thames and Chiltern area. The high standard of the entries this year is evidence that communications professionals continue to rise to the challenges of a fast-evolving PR and business landscape. The CIPR PRide Awards are an opportunity to showcase and heartily celebrate the work that teams and individuals deliver for organisations in the region.”

Last night, Pier PR & Marketing and the East of England Co-op won four prestigious accolades at the 2018 CIPR (Chartered Institute of Public Relations) East Anglia PRide Awards. Pier PR and Markting wins at CIPR awards. The wins include Regional Campaign of the Year for the PR launch of the East of England Co-op’s trailblazing food waste reduction initiative, ‘Co-op Guide to Dating’; and Best use of Photography or Design for the East of England Co-op’s ‘Future of British Produce’ campaign. Picture: PIER PR AND MARKETINGLast night, Pier PR & Marketing and the East of England Co-op won four prestigious accolades at the 2018 CIPR (Chartered Institute of Public Relations) East Anglia PRide Awards. Pier PR and Markting wins at CIPR awards. The wins include Regional Campaign of the Year for the PR launch of the East of England Co-op’s trailblazing food waste reduction initiative, ‘Co-op Guide to Dating’; and Best use of Photography or Design for the East of England Co-op’s ‘Future of British Produce’ campaign. Picture: PIER PR AND MARKETING

Gold Award winners included:

Corporate and Business Communications Campaign - Genesis PR, OFTEC Turns Up the Heat on Government Policy

Consumer Relations Campaign - Big Wave PR and Remembrance Travel, WWII Veterans’ Journeys of Remembrance

Not-for-Profit Campaign - Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, Grenfell Tower: Reassuring our Residents

Regional Campaign of the Year - Pier PR & Marketing and East of England Co-op, Co-op Guide to Dating

Best Use of Media Relations – Twelve PR, Creating a buzz for the British Beekeepers

Best Use of Content - Twelve PR, Can You Tell? Canned Food vs. Fresh

Best Use of Photography or Design - Pier PR & Marketing, Future of British Produce: East of England Co-op

Best Event – Big Wave PR and Remembrance Travel, WWII Veterans to Lay Old Ghosts to Rest

Outstanding Young Communicator - Lucy Wright ACIPR, Greater Anglia

Outstanding Small Public Relations Consultancy - DMC PR

Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy - Genesis PR

The Not-for-Profit Campaign was won by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service for Grenfell Tower: Reassuring our Residents

