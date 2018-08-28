Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Six figure sum’ spent on revamping co-op stores and funeral homes in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:47 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:47 19 December 2018

The newly revamped Rickinghall Co-op

The newly revamped Rickinghall Co-op

Archant

Central England Co-operative has revealed it has invested over £13.4 million nationwide and created dozens of jobs as part of ongoing efforts to improve their customer experience in 2018.

Throughout the year the Society, which is based in Lichfield and trades from more than 400 sites across the Midlands and East Anglia, has opened 10 new food stores and six new funeral homes as well as relaunching 22 funeral sites and 30 convenience stores.

In Suffolk, the Society has invested over six figures this year with further investment planned across 2019 and beyond.

Recent projects have included a refit of its Rickinghall Food Store.

The major development programme has seen individual areas such as Derbyshire receive over £4 million, Leciestershire, Northamptonshire, Nottingham and the West Midlands receive over £1m each and £700,000 spent in Yorkshire.

The revamps have brought in new fixtures and fittings including the latest in pioneering new energy efficient refrigeration technologies to minimise environmental impact and LED lighting.

Co-operative store manager Peter Sayers, who is based in Sheffield, said: “All of us here at Central England Co-operative Food Stores across our trading area are proud to be part of such great communities and are looking forward to welcoming all customers, old and new, to come and enjoy our new and revamped food stores.”

The work throughout the year has been part of an ambitious food store and funeral home development programme, with further investment planned during 2019.

Customers and members will also be able to enjoy a range of community benefits as a result of the Society’s investment.

Last year, thousands of pounds were handed out to groups in the city from Central England Co-operative’s Community Dividend Fund. A total of 152 groups shared over £187,000 during 2018.

The fund guarantees that at least one per cent of the Society’s trading profit is reinvested in local communities in a bid to help projects to thrive across its trading area.

Becoming a member of Central England Co-operative offers a whole host of benefits ranging from collecting points every time they spend in store to earn a share of the profits to accessing member activities.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Alleged drug driver stopped with child in car on Ipswich road

Police said the driver tested positive for cannabis in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Witness describes seeing man pick up piece of metal before alleged killing, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Academy trust announced for Ipswich Bridge School

The Bridge School in Ipswich is set to become an academy Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Video Calls lead to ‘fresh information’ in unsolved Karen Hales murder case

Karen Hales' family with Deputy Superintendent Andy Smith of Suffolk Police. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Honiton players, officials and supporters make fruitless – and frustrating – trip to Torquay

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster charity’s desperate appeal for help

Arc patron, Andrew Moulding, trustee Dr Barry McKenna and founder Catherine Davies. Picture: ARC

Sidmouth August medal triumph for Jonathan Lee

Golf generic picture

Exmouth RFC – how does the Cockles’ away form compare with other teams in the SW Premier Division?

Action from the Exmouth versus Bournemouth South West Premier match that saw the Cockles beaten by the all-conquering visiting side. Picture JASON FAHY

Exmouth drawn in same 2019 T20 group as Sidmouth while Budleigh face Cornwood and North Devon

Exmouth CC Pavilion

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Key town centre road to be closed for emergency repairs

Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Cyclist injured after collision with car

Dickens Road at the junction of London Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Witness describes seeing man pick up piece of metal before alleged killing, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘I can pass the ball as well as anyone’ - Chambers enjoying ball-playing responsibility

Luke Chambers celebrates Saturday's victory over Wigan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists