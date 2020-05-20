E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Industrial units takes shape on new Ipswich industrial park

PUBLISHED: 16:05 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 20 May 2020

Cranes Business Centre taking shape at Futura Park, Nacton, Ipswich Picture: CHANCERYGATE

Cranes Business Centre taking shape at Futura Park, Nacton, Ipswich Picture: CHANCERYGATE

Chancerygate

New warehouses and industrial units are under construction on the site of the old Crane heavy industrial factory in Ipswich.

The undeveloped area of Ipswich's Futura Park in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPSThe undeveloped area of Ipswich's Futura Park in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The well-known Nacton engineering site has been redeveloped in phases, with the four-acre Cranes Business Centre consisting of a range of 19 units from 2,000sq ft to 51,000sq ft which are now being offered up on a freehold and leasehold basis.

The new industrial site is close to a John Lewis-Waitrose outlet which became one of the early flagship developments on the Futura Park scheme.

Futura Park is one of the 10 sites across Norfolk and Suffolk that make up New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Space to Innovate Enterprise Zone, which aims to create 18,500 jobs over the next 25 years.

Occupying units on the Enterprise Zones comes with a wide range of benefits to companies including a business rate discount of up to £275,000 over five years, simplified planning and access to superfast broadband.

The buildings are currently under construction and expected to be available later this year.

Drive 24