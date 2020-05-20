Industrial units takes shape on new Ipswich industrial park

Cranes Business Centre taking shape at Futura Park, Nacton, Ipswich Picture: CHANCERYGATE Chancerygate

New warehouses and industrial units are under construction on the site of the old Crane heavy industrial factory in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The undeveloped area of Ipswich's Futura Park in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS The undeveloped area of Ipswich's Futura Park in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The well-known Nacton engineering site has been redeveloped in phases, with the four-acre Cranes Business Centre consisting of a range of 19 units from 2,000sq ft to 51,000sq ft which are now being offered up on a freehold and leasehold basis.

The new industrial site is close to a John Lewis-Waitrose outlet which became one of the early flagship developments on the Futura Park scheme.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Town ‘could prove magnet to London buyers’ as lockdown shifts perceptions about work and life

Futura Park is one of the 10 sites across Norfolk and Suffolk that make up New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Space to Innovate Enterprise Zone, which aims to create 18,500 jobs over the next 25 years.

Occupying units on the Enterprise Zones comes with a wide range of benefits to companies including a business rate discount of up to £275,000 over five years, simplified planning and access to superfast broadband.

The buildings are currently under construction and expected to be available later this year.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

