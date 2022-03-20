New fish and chip shop opens its doors in Chantry
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Chantry Royal has opened its doors today, launching a new fish and chip shop for the Chantry community of Ipswich.
One of the first customers at the new takeaway in Hawthorn Drive was Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, who helped the owners cut the ribbon to officially open the business.
Chef and director Kemal Yalcin said: “We’re really excited to get up and running.
“I’ve been in the local community of Chantry for 20 years, and I’ve been in Ipswich for 25 years.
“I’ve been a chef within the fish and chip industry for about 20 years. Previously I’ve worked in other businesses all over the country, this time I’ve decided to run my own business.
“This process has been over a long period of time because we applied to take over the ownership and management for the past year, due to Covid that paperwork has taken a while.
“We’ve been really excited during the wait, we’ve been designing the logos, the menus, thinking of ways of advertising and creating awareness within our community.
“We’re bringing in new employees, experienced chefs, great offers and affordable prices for the customers."