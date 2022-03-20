News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

New fish and chip shop opens its doors in Chantry

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 8:00 AM March 20, 2022
The management behind the opening of the Chantry Royal Fish and Chips shop in Ipswich

The management behind the opening of the Chantry Royal Fish and Chips shop in Ipswich, from left. Enes, Kemal and Murat - Credit: Denise Bradley

Chantry Royal has opened its doors today, launching a new fish and chip shop for the Chantry community of Ipswich.

One of the first customers at the new takeaway in Hawthorn Drive was Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, who helped the owners cut the ribbon to officially open the business.

Chef and director Kemal Yalcin said: “We’re really excited to get up and running.

“I’ve been in the local community of Chantry for 20 years, and I’ve been in Ipswich for 25 years. 

The Chantry Royal Fish and Chips shop in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Chantry Royal Fish and Chips shop in Ipswich - Credit: Denise Bradley

“I’ve been a chef within the fish and chip industry for about 20 years. Previously I’ve worked in other businesses all over the country, this time I’ve decided to run my own business.  

“This process has been over a long period of time because we applied to take over the ownership and management for the past year, due to Covid that paperwork has taken a while. 

The management, Enes, right; Kemal, second left; and Murat, centre, of the Chantry Royal Fish

The management, Enes, right; Kemal, second left; and Murat, centre, of the Chantry Royal Fish and Chips shop in Ipswich cut the ribbon for the opening. With them are MP Tom Hunt, and Kemal's daughter, Silan - Credit: Denise Bradley

“We’ve been really excited during the wait, we’ve been designing the logos, the menus, thinking of ways of advertising and creating awareness within our community. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Road in Ipswich closed after fire breaks out at home
  2. 2 Plans for new Ipswich 'super surgery' unveiled
  3. 3 Four men who kidnapped victim in van jailed
  1. 4 Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing 14-year-old boy
  2. 5 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up this week
  3. 6 Wedding bookings boom at popular resort as £500k transformation continues
  4. 7 Final touches to plans for 67 affordable homes in village submitted
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Town concede in stoppage time in Oxford draw
  6. 9 See inside Ipswich penthouse with stunning waterfront views on Airbnb
  7. 10 Special bus service put on to bring people to Ipswich woman's funeral

“We’re bringing in new employees, experienced chefs, great offers and affordable prices for the customers."

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Cars being washed at a car wash

Suffolk Constabulary

Police clamp down on illegal car washes in Suffolk

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Edmund Hall,  47, was jailed for five-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich paedophile jailed for five-and-a-half years

Jane Hunt

person
Anglia Retail Park

Planning and Development

Bid for new Lidl store in Ipswich that could create more than 40 jobs

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Ipswich Live News

Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon