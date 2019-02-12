Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Post Office in a butchers? Consultation on potential move opens

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 February 2019

Hollingsworth's store and butchers could also contain a Post Office in the future Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hollingsworth's store and butchers could also contain a Post Office in the future Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Shopping for stamps next to steaks might be the future for Chelmondiston after the Post Office proposed moving to a counter inside a local shop.

The potential relocation of Chelmondiston Post Office to Hollingsworths Store and Butchers, in Church Road, would see the service move just 50 meters from its current location - but provide over double the opening hours.

The office is currently open 8.30am-1pm on weekdays, but the new counter would be open 8am-5.30pm weekdays and 8am-5pm on Saturdays.

The Post Office describe the in-store proposal as a “new-style” open-plan counter alongside the retail counter.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office Area Network Change Manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

The move from the current location in Main Road comes with the consent of Susanna Patten, Chelmondiston’s current Postmaster, who is retiring.

There has been no announcement regarding the appointment of a new Postmaster or the creation of any jobs as a result of the additional opening hours.

The services available to customers would be almost identical - customers would now be able to get change for larger notes but would no longer be able to send Parcelforce Worldwide International parcels and express deliveries would be limited to Express 24 and 48 services.

Disabled access would be possible with a temporary ramp.

The consultation opened on February 15 and will last six weeks before closing on March 29.

Customers, residents and interested parties are invited to give their comments on the move, with the Post Office most interested in feedback about accessibility and local community issues.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online on the Post Office website - the branch code for this consultation is 065130.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), who represent postal workers, protested in December 2018 in Ipswich when a crown Post Office in Tavern Street’s WHSmith was taken over by the high street chain, claiming that services and customers would suffer.

The CWU was approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

You could be in line for a surprise inheritance if you have these surnames in Suffolk

Suffolk residents could be in line for a surprise inheritance if they have one of these surnames Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Teenager charged with murder and attempted murder

Essex Police cordoned off the Castle Park entrance at the top of Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A funeral director carrying a defibrillator in his hearse is one of our most read stories this week

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

More than 3,000 people in Suffolk sign petition to ban ISIS members returning to UK

Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Shamima Begum, who fears her unborn baby will be taken away from her. Picture: METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA WIRE

Video WATCH: Birdwatchers delight as pied wagtails are spotted in Ipswich

A few hundred birds have gathered in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield Beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Minding the Gap helping young people

Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley with youngsters on the Minding the Gap programme at its celebration at Quay Place.

Rudge scores four as Woodbridge run riot at Hadleigh

Jake Rudge scored four for Woodbridge Town in their 8-2 dismantling of Hadleigh United. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Seasiders claim a point in physical battle with Tilbury

Miles Powell climbs above Tilbury’s Abdul Salami to equalise for the Seasiders. Picture: STAN BASTON

Marketmen well beaten by Crows

Needham's Luke Ingram takes to the air to win a header against Royston. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Disbelief as cruel thief steals personal items from patient on cancer ward

The crime happened on a ward at Colchester Hospital (stock photo). Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists