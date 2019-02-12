New chicken restaurant set to open soon in Ipswich town centre

Mohammed Ali outside the Shawarma bistro, which is due to open soon in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER Archant

A new restaurant and takeaway serving chicken and fish dishes is due to open soon in Ipswich town centre.

The Shawarma Bistro will be opening in one of the units created within the former Bretts furniture store in Westgate Street.

Owner Mohammed Ali said the menu will be inspired by Syrian cuisine. It will be based around seasoned, marinated chicken, which is prepared in a way similar to lamb doner kebabs.

“It will be totally different from anything else in the town,” Mr Ali said.

The menu will include dishes such as chicken and chips, chicken burgers, chicken roasts, fish fingers and rice.

He added he had already had a lot of interest from people walking past, who were asking about when the new restaurant would be open.

The new eaterie is expected to open its doors in around two weeks’ time. “About 30 people can sit down and there will be deliveries and takeaways,” Mr Ali said.

Mr Ali said running a restaurant was a new venture for him, but he would have an experienced team at the restaurant.