Chiquito reopens town restaurant

The Chiquito Tex-Mex restaurant in Nacton Road, Ipswich, which has reopened Picture: GOOGLEMAPS googlemaps

Restaurant chain Chiquito has announced the reopening of a Suffolk site.

Its restaurant in Nacton Road, Ipswich, is one of 11 in the latest batch of the Tex-Mex venues to be relaunched after closing down amid the coronavirus crisis.

The restaurant opened on August 31 for dine-in, click and collect and delivery, with further sites set to open “in due course”, the company said.

“We have followed strict government, Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Public Health Scotland guidelines and have worked incredibly hard to put measures in place to ensure guests feel safe and enjoy great experience,” it added.

“Guests will notice a number of measures in place to ensure theirs and our team’s safety. These include clear social distancing guidelines and signage, enhanced cleaning practices, mandatory health screening for team members and increased hand washing. The menus are available digitally and contactless order and payment will be encouraged as well.”

Guests will also be asked to book in advance and will be encouraged to pay at the table. Contacts will be collected and stored for 21 days, and guests will be asked to take part in feedback surveys so that the company can improve the experience.

Mark Chambers, chief executive of the compan’s Leisure division, said they were “delighted” to be reopening more restaurants and welcoming back customers.

“We are very pleased with the feedback we have received from returning guests so far and we will be monitoring feedback very closely to ensure we continue to deliver a great and safe experience.”