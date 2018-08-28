Christmas fun at The Plough

Christmas at The Plough in Ipswich, Michelle and Paul Bird. Archant

This Christmas The Plough in Ipswich has been raising funds for Ipswich Hospital’s Neonatal Unit which provides special, high dependency and intensive care to new-borns.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From now until January 2, customers are invited to pop into the pub to make a donation and write a special note in a blank Christmas card, which will be sent to the parents of babies in the Framlingham Ward Neonatal Unit.

The pub ia also selling Santa hats for a minimum donation of £2.

Michelle Bird, general manager of The Plough said: “Decorating and sending a Christmas card is an easy way for customers to send their best wishes to mothers and babies who have to spend the festivities in hospital.

“We have been raising funds for good causes with our Christmas card appeal for a number of years now, it brings the community together and puts a smile on people’s faces, which is so important, particularly at this time of year.”