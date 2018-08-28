Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Christmas fun at The Plough

PUBLISHED: 10:24 24 December 2018

Christmas at The Plough in Ipswich, Michelle and Paul Bird.

Christmas at The Plough in Ipswich, Michelle and Paul Bird.

Archant

This Christmas The Plough in Ipswich has been raising funds for Ipswich Hospital’s Neonatal Unit which provides special, high dependency and intensive care to new-borns.

From now until January 2, customers are invited to pop into the pub to make a donation and write a special note in a blank Christmas card, which will be sent to the parents of babies in the Framlingham Ward Neonatal Unit.

The pub ia also selling Santa hats for a minimum donation of £2.

Michelle Bird, general manager of The Plough said: “Decorating and sending a Christmas card is an easy way for customers to send their best wishes to mothers and babies who have to spend the festivities in hospital.

“We have been raising funds for good causes with our Christmas card appeal for a number of years now, it brings the community together and puts a smile on people’s faces, which is so important, particularly at this time of year.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

The suspected drug-driver was stopped in Stowmarket after turning into a cul-de-sac. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Museum transformation work will help create ‘sense of pride’ in Ipswich

Augmented reality and video projections are among the ideas proposed for Ipswich Museum Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

Radio One DJ Kenny Everett was at the First Floor Club in June 1969. Picture: IAN MCGRATH.

Two teenagers bailed following Ipswich fatal stabbing

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Region’s shoppers say they have spent less money this Christmas

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers Picture: PAUL GEATER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Luton Airport celebrates official opening of new terminal

Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling opens the upgraded terminal at Luton Airport with CEO Nick Barton. Picture: Luton Airport

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

No Meraki Christmas Festival in St Albans next year

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Five men to be charged with criminal damage in Carrow Road concourse during Ipswich derby

Picture: Ian Burt.

It’s the clash of Suffolk’s top non-league sides as Leiston entertain Needham Market in huge Boxing Day lunchtime game

Leiston's management team, Stuart Boardley, left and David Head Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Our festive guide to the best films on TV this Christmas

Hugh Jackman is PT Barnum in the contemporary movie musical The Greatest Showman Photo: 20th Century Fox

Loud sirens, blue lights, and people in need: Our night out with paramedics

We join the East of England Ambulance service on a shift. Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists