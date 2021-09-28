Cinnabon chain coming to A14 service station

Published: 10:57 AM September 28, 2021

American chain Cinnabon is set to open a site at Sproughton Services on the A14 - Credit: CINNABON UK

Signs have appeared for American bakery chain Cinnabon at a service station on the outskirts of Ipswich.

A spokesman for EG Group, the chain which runs Sproughton Services, confirmed the cinnamon roll chain was due to open a site at the service station.

However few other details on the branch, or when it will open, are available.

The American chain is best known for its cinnamon rolls, but offers coffee and cold drinks as well.

It is not the first international chain to set its eyes on Ipswich, as Tim Hortons announced it would open a branch on the Anglia Retail Park.

In 2020 Cinnabon announced its intention to open 150 stores in the UK before 2025.

You may also want to watch:

The move is expected to create 2,000 jobs and comes following a partnership service station giant EG Group.

EG Group recently became western Europe's largest KFC franchisee after snapping up 52 of the fried chicken chain's sites.

The group which is also one of the largest petrol station forecourt operators, said the deal will see 1,600 workers join its ranks through the deal for drive through and traditional restaurant formats.