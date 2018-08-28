Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

My plea to Banksy – please come back to Clacton, and paint a mural this town can feel proud of

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 January 2019

The Banksy mural that was cleared from a wall in Clacton.

The Banksy mural that was cleared from a wall in Clacton.

Archant

Back in 2014, the street artist Banksy came to Clacton and painted a mural on a wall in his typically satirical style.

The possible Banksy - though more likely a fake - on Clacton seafront. Picture: Debbie AmourThe possible Banksy - though more likely a fake - on Clacton seafront. Picture: Debbie Amour

The artwork was of a group of pigeons holding anti-immigration banners towards an exotic-looking bird, and as it was painted in the run up to a local by-election - which was won by UKIP - it was deliberately hammering home a political message.

Perhaps, had it remained, the mural would have led to thousands of people flocking, like birds, to Clacton for a chance to see a cool piece of artwork by the infamous Banksy, which perfectly captured the political mood of the time.

At the very least, it could have been sold for millions of pounds, plugging a hole in Tendring District Council’s budget that could perhaps pay to keep its West Clacton library or St Helena Hospice open.

But sadly, the mural was swiftly painted over by council workers, after someone complained that it was ‘racist’.

Clacton seafront, near where a possible 'Banksy' has been spotted. Picture: Debbie AmourClacton seafront, near where a possible 'Banksy' has been spotted. Picture: Debbie Amour

A source at TDC said that “lessons were learnt” after the Banksy clean-up – “it wasn’t a deliberate thing,” they added. So I am convinced that if Banksy were to return, the same error would not be repeated.

Last week, the garage mural Banksy had painted in Port Talbot in Wales, depicting a child playing in snow-like falling ash and smoke from a skip fire as a comment on the town’s steel works pollution, sold for a six-figure sum. About 20,000 people are thought to have visited the mural in the last month.

The man who bought the mural – John Brandler, who owns a gallery in Brentwood, Essex – has promised the artwork will stay in the town for a minimum of two to three years, and has suggested putting five or six more Banksy pieces on display in the town to boost tourism.

If Banksy were to return to Clacton to stencil a new masterpiece on its walls – and the council there were to provide assurances that they wouldn’t destroy it – imagine the much-needed boost it would give to Clacton’s ailing tourism industry.

A room in Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem. Picture: BANKSYA room in Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem. Picture: BANKSY

As the EADT’s business writer, I have had cause to write many articles about Clacton in the last few months, and I can’t help but feel a tinge of sadness each time that shops including M&S, Mothercare and Claire’s Accessories have closed down in the town centre.

To add insult to injury, Clacton-on-Sea’s struggling Jaywick estate became the brunt of Trump jokes recently when the Republicans used old images of its streets to depict deprivation, with the message “we can’t go back to foreclosures, unemployment and economic recession.”

Like many people, I had a giggle at the ridiculousness of that. But on a more serious note, it goes to show how woefully misunderstood Clacton is.

The town faces the same type of snobbery that led to a politician appearing to describe Ipswich as ‘that cesspit down the road’ during a meeting earlier this month.

Example of work of graffiti artist BanksyExample of work of graffiti artist Banksy

I’m not from Clacton, but I am an Essex girl, and Clacton holds a fond place in my heart.

Walking our dog along it’s glorious beach, I’ve come to realise that Clacton is the perfect haunt for a spot of people-watching. Where else in East Anglia are you likely to spot a pensioner on a Hells Angels-themed mobility scooter, as I did last week?

Yes, Clacton has its economic problems, nobody is denying that. But you’d be hard pressed to find a more tightknit community who care more passionately about the future of their town than in Clacton.

Every business news story I’ve written about the town’s recent hardships has provoked impassioned debates on social media groups there on what can be done to give the town a lift, and residents have sparked up campaigns to try to save their library, to get Helena Hospice to stay and to get Primark to move into the town’s old M&S building. The thing is, people in Clacton really care about Clacton - they just feel very frustrated that they can’t fix some of its problems.

A glorious piece of Banksy artwork would be a great fit for the elusive Banksy, who likes to shine a spotlight on parts of the world that have suffered from poverty and hardship, and give people a reason to come visit.

He has done wonders for tourism in Bethlehem, for example, with his Walled Off Hotel.

Clacton already appears to have its own ‘fake’ Banksy artist, if the painting of a wind turbine that has appeared on the slope down to the seafront opposite Thoroughgood Road is anything to go by - leading some residents to question whether indeed the artwork really was Banksy.

Banksy, if you are reading this now, please - come to Clacton. This town needs you.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Man denies involvement in killing of Tavis

Police in Packard Avenue following the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

What is life like after Love Island?

Kieran Nicholls from Suffolk who appeared on Love Island sitting on Aldeburgh beach Picture: KIERAN NICHOLLS

And winner is likely to be... the Oscar buzz surrounding closest-run race for years

Olivia Colman in a scene from the film

Patisserie Valerie collapses

Patisserie Valerie Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists