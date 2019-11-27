E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Which high street stores are at risk as Clark's gears up for 'rapid exit' from worst-performing sites?

PUBLISHED: 15:57 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 27 November 2019

The Clarks store at Westgate Street, Ipswich. It's unclear which high street stores might be at risk after a review Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Clarks store at Westgate Street, Ipswich. It's unclear which high street stores might be at risk after a review Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

googlemaps

A high street shoe chain stalwart is set to pull out of some of its worst-performing sites as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

Shoe retailer Clarks has become the latest brand to shake up its high street presence, after the group called in advisers to review its property portfolio.

Clarks said it was "preparing to take rapid actions to exit the worst-performing sites in as short a timescale as possible" as it launched its full-year results.

MORE - Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 3)

It is not yet clear how many sites may be affected nor how many jobs.

Clarks does have a number of stores in Suffolk and Essex, including in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Felixstowe, Colchester, Newmarket and Clacton-on-Sea.

Clarks has seen its turnover fall from £1.53bn to £1.46bn, and has also been hit by a devaluation of its properties - down £50m across the UK and the US.

You may also want to watch:

As a result, it has reportedly brought in McKinsey & Co to undertake a "fundamental and comprehensive review of its property portfolio".

A Clarks spokeswoman said: "In March 2019, Clarks appointed Giorgio Presca as chief executive officer to lead the work to transform the Clarks brand. The last few years have been challenging, but despite that Clarks is on track to grow underlying profitability this year.

"At this stage, we are unable to share any specific details of this strategy, however, we can confirm that we are transforming the brand to reconnect with our consumers by designing iconic new products and launching an exciting new brand and marketing strategy that is already engaging consumers across the world.

"Clarks is one of the few brands in the world with authenticity, a place in fashion history and a cult followership that sets us apart from other brands. Our new strategy will allow the business to capitalise on the momentum that our Clarks Originals products such as the Desert Boot and Wallabee are experiencing, and to meet our ambition of returning the business to sustainable levels of growth and profitability by 2023."

A number of high street chains have pursued cost-cutting initiatives through company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) in recent years, including the likes of Jamie Oliver's restaurants and Carpetright.

According to the Centre for Retail Research, major UK chains have closed almost 6,000 stores so far this year.

It found 708 stores were closed after going into administration, and 4793 were shut down as part of cost-cutting programmes.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Updated A14 westbound now OPEN after 'blocked drain' sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras are showing very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Student slapped with £100 fine for 15 minute stop at McDonald's

McDonald's lets customers park for an hour for free at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A12 in Suffolk shut as flooding causes chaos on major roads

Flooding is causing major issues across Suffolk this morning. File picture. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dog struck by car on busy road near Tesco

A dog has been struck by a car near the Tesco supermarket in Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Live UPDATES as rain causes chaos on Suffolk's roads

Flooding has caused disruption on roads in Suffolk this morning Picture: CHRIS THEOBOLD

Takeaway food giant set to return to Suffolk high street

A well-known brand is set to return to a Suffolk high street Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras are showing very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Launch party planned as popular Ipswich pub reopens after closure

Chris Mapey, who has taken on the tenancy of the Duke pub in Ipswich, with manager Hannah Creed Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Michael Gove discusses Grime star Stormzy on 2019 General Election visit to Ipswich

Michael Gove, Tom Hunt and Dr Therese Coffey campaigning in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich tower block had ‘same-style cladding as Bolton flats’

The Cube building in Bolton went up in flames earlier this month Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA WIRE

Bacon on the Blues: ‘Oh yes it is! Oh no it isn’t!’ An early Christmas Panto... But we’ll have the last laugh. #inittogether

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

24-hour donation point installed at Ipswich charity shop

Shop co-ordinator Gary Grayson and volunteer Dhammika Delpitiya with the new donation point Picture: ARCHANT

Which high street stores are at risk as Clark’s gears up for ‘rapid exit’ from worst-performing sites?

The Clarks store at Westgate Street, Ipswich. It's unclear which high street stores might be at risk after a review Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists