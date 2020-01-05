E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Clarks announces closure at Copdock Mothercare store

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 03 January 2020

Mothercare went in to administration in November 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Shoppers have just a few days left to visit Clarks in the Copdock Mothercare store, which is closing after the company collapsed into administration.

Clarks will still have a presence in Ipswich following the closure at Copdock - with its shop in Westgate Street still open for business. Picture: GOOGLEMAPSClarks will still have a presence in Ipswich following the closure at Copdock - with its shop in Westgate Street still open for business. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

In November last year, Mothercare announced it would be closing its Ipswich store at Copdock Interchange - however the final closure date is yet to be confirmed.

Read more: Mothercare sale continues ahead of Copdock store closure

The Clarks concession at the rear of the store - which sits near Tesco and Burger King - has announced it will close its doors for good this weekend.

A Clarks spokesman said: "Following the news regarding all Mothercare stores our Clarks concession in Ipswich will close on Sunday, January 5 2020.

"We have a strong duty of care to our employees and we are doing everything we can to minimise the impact on our colleagues. We are consulting with all team members and will ensure they are fully supported as our store's trading period comes to an end.

"Customers can continue to shop from our full range of products online and at our stores in and around Ipswich."

Clarks will still retain a presence in Ipswich town centre with its store in Westgate Street.

The closure of the Ipswich Mothercare store will see the loss of 16 full-time jobs and 24 part-time.

The branch is one of 79 stores which will be closing down after the high street chain announced it would be conducting a phased closure of all 79 of its remaining shops.

