Company’s port warehousing to span six acres as demand grows

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 1:45 PM March 10, 2021   
Sentinel Quay at the Port of Ipswich

An aerial shot of Sentinel Quay at the Port of Ipswich, where Clarksons Port Services is based Picture: MIKE HUGHES - Credit: Mike Hughes

A company is set to pour “significant” investment into the Port of Ipswich after signing a long-term lease with dock owners.

Port services and vessel agency Clarkson Port Services will be investing an undisclosed sum in its handling and storage capabilities for the grain and biomass terminal at the port, which is owned by Associated British Ports (ABP).

The company which has had a presence at the port for more than 20 years, has “reputation for excellence” in the agribulks sector, ABP said, and its activity has grown substantially over the last few years.

It will use almost six acres of covered bulk storage space — handling around 400,000 tonnes of cargo every year. The investment demonstrates Clarksons’ strong commitment to the East Anglian region and its customers, said ABP.

Clarksons managing director David Rumsey said: “Clarksons Port Services has a long-standing relationship with ABP, having been in the Port of Ipswich for almost 30 years. In that time we have handled approximately 10 million tonnes of cargo.

“We are delighted to have once again extended our lease with ABP, as we look to develop and expand both our import and export business. The Port of Ipswich continues to provide the ideal location and the support and communication we receive from ABP is first class.”

Andrew Harston, ABP Wales and short sea ports director, said: “The commitment from Clarksons and their business combined with our long-term, positive commercial and operational relationship is a key part of our business at the Port of Ipswich and elsewhere across the ABP group.

“We are delighted to have secured this new deal with Clarksons Port Services, who have an enviable reputation for service delivery in their industry. We look forward to seeing the Port of Ipswich build upon its role as the premier UK agribulk export handling port.”

Since 2015, ABP has invested in the construction of around 130,000sq ft of additional modern Trade Assurance Scheme for Combinable Crops (TASCC) and Organic Certified bulk warehousing space at the Port of Ipswich, including in its Orwell Bulk and Cliff Bulk Terminals.

The storage facilities were put up in response to “substantial growth” in demand from import cargos.

