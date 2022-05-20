Parking woes for shop parade hit by 'continous roadworks'
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Independent traders say they feel frustrated at continuous roadworks that impact on their business.
Shops on Cliff Lane have seen a further two days of works this week, which come three weeks after separate works.
Even the short duration the traders say affects parking and trade after struggling with "roadwork havoc" for years.
On Tuesday, Morrison Telecom Services builders set up temporary traffic lights and closed parking bays.
George Debman, G.Debman Family Butchers, said: “The road works have got a huge impact on the shop parade on Cliff Lane and this has been repeated with it throughout the past year. They completely decimated the small businesses on Cliff Lane.
“Nobody can park down here. We've had people just turn around and go elsewhere because they can't access the parade. Delivery lorries cannot park either. It's just an absolute nightmare.”
Daren and Mishel Wayland, the owners of the Coffee Barber, said that the continuous roadworks completely disrupt their business.
Mr Wayland added: “I'm lucky enough to be bookings only on the haircut inside, however, everybody is running late because they can't find a place to park.
“Nobody’s coming into the coffee shop, we are dead. There's nowhere to park, so people just give up.”
The business owners from Cliff Lane say they did not receive notice about the works so they could not inform their customers who now, to be able to shop in their stores, have to park on the opposite side of the Holywells Park.
A spokesperson for Openreach said: “ We can confirm that contractors are working on our behalf to install ducting and underground equipment as part of our new Full Fibre infrastructure that will serve properties in the area.
“We appreciate the frustration that roadworks can cause and would like to thank local residents and businesses for their patience while this work is carried out.
"A permit has been submitted, and we anticipate completing the works, subject to any unforeseen problems, by the 20th May.”
The suspension of parking bays has caused lots of stress for the customers in the past.
In September, the businesses raised how customers were being hit by parking fines following a temporary suspension.