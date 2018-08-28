Partly Cloudy

Cards available from Suffolk and Norfolk offices

PUBLISHED: 14:05 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:05 10 December 2018

A specially designed Christmas card is now on sale to support regional estate agent Durrants’ charity of the year, Clinks Care Farm at Toft Monks near Beccles.

Clinks Care Farm provides opportunities for disadvantaged people to work on a 143-acre farm in a variety of roles from market gardening and working with livestock to carpentry, maintenance and retail experience.

All produce is sold in the Barn Shop with profits ploughed back into the farm.

Durrants managing director Dominic Parravani said: “We’re both passionate about agriculture and the community so working with Clinks Care Farm has been a perfect fit for us.

“We thought it would be a great idea to involve Clinks Care Farm to design something that can be used as our own corporate Christmas card at Durrants and raise money for themselves, but also make them available for anyone to buy and send to a loved one.”

He added: “Clinks Care Farm has produced some fantastic artwork and it’s a great way to round off our fundraising effort for them. “We hope to raise over £2,000 in total by the end of the year to support the great work they do in the community.”

The cards are available now in packs of 10 for £5.00 from all Durrants offices in Norfolk and Suffolk as well as from Clinks Care Farm itself.

Further information about Clinks Care Farm is available at http://clinkscarefarm.org.uk/

Police officer witnessed row between rival groups on day of Tavis attack, court hears

43 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A police officer intervened in a row between members of two rival groups in Ipswich town centre a few hours before 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed to death, it has been alleged.

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

Breaking News Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

11:57 Paul Geater
Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

11:46 Jessica Hill
A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

10:41 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

All lines were blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Chocolate, onion and mince pies can cause serious health problems for dogs

10:31 Megan Aldous
Max from Blue Cross Picture: BLUE CROSS

The Suffolk Blue Cross centre have put together a guide of what festive treats you can/can’t feed your dog and what health implications they could have.

Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe

10:00 Amy Gibbons
Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

09:52 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

Suffolk schools report success from social mobility pilot

12:42 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chantry Academy, which recently received a 'good' Ofsted report, has reported success in its social mobility project funded by Suffolk Public Sector Leaders Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools in Suffolk awarded a share of a seven-figure sum for social mobility projects have reported significant successes in the first year.

Triple tragedy on region’s roads as three die in weekend crashes

Three people were killed in crashes over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

The incident was reported in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

