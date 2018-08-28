Cards available from Suffolk and Norfolk offices

A specially designed Christmas card is now on sale to support regional estate agent Durrants’ charity of the year, Clinks Care Farm at Toft Monks near Beccles.

Clinks Care Farm provides opportunities for disadvantaged people to work on a 143-acre farm in a variety of roles from market gardening and working with livestock to carpentry, maintenance and retail experience.

All produce is sold in the Barn Shop with profits ploughed back into the farm.

Durrants managing director Dominic Parravani said: “We’re both passionate about agriculture and the community so working with Clinks Care Farm has been a perfect fit for us.

“We thought it would be a great idea to involve Clinks Care Farm to design something that can be used as our own corporate Christmas card at Durrants and raise money for themselves, but also make them available for anyone to buy and send to a loved one.”

He added: “Clinks Care Farm has produced some fantastic artwork and it’s a great way to round off our fundraising effort for them. “We hope to raise over £2,000 in total by the end of the year to support the great work they do in the community.”

The cards are available now in packs of 10 for £5.00 from all Durrants offices in Norfolk and Suffolk as well as from Clinks Care Farm itself.

Further information about Clinks Care Farm is available at http://clinkscarefarm.org.uk/