Sudden closure of popular Ipswich cafe

Popular Doorsteps cafe in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich has closed and is on the market. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Popular retro Ipswich cafe Doorsteps has closed suddenly and is on the market.

Doorsteps Cafe has closed suddenly. Here owner Becca Mears, presents one of her special cream teas. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Doorsteps Cafe has closed suddenly. Here owner Becca Mears, presents one of her special cream teas. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The cafe, in St Nicholas Street, has been run for the past year by chef Becca Mears with the support of stepfather Terry Game.

It was decorated in retro style, and also hosted open mic and poetry events.

Miss Mears focussed on home cooking and local produce, making all her own cakes and savouries, with hot food lunches and full breakfasts. There was also a vegan and a vegetarian menu.

Today a sign in the window says the cafe has been closed, "due to family illness," and it has been put up for sale.

Commercial agent Scott Meek said: "We are trying to sell it as a going concern.

"There is an opportunity for somebody to take it on. It is fully fitted out.

"We sold this to them and to the previous clients.

"We have already had some interest and we would like somebody to take it on, absolutely."

There are a number of cafes and restaurants in the area of St Nicholas Street and St Peter's Street which has become a popular area for eating out.