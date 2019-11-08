E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Mothercare Ipswich launches 'closing down sale' as company shuts remaining stores across UK

08 November, 2019 - 07:01
Mothercare in Ipswich is having a big closing down sale after the baby goods chain fell into administration, shutting all its stores across the UK.

Most of the products at the Copdock interchange store will be discounted as the firm looks to sell all its remaining stock.

The chain, which has been a staple of the high street since 1961, announced earlier this week it would be conducting a phased closure of all 79 of its remaining shops, which has led to 16 employees in Ipswich losing their jobs.

While the sale goes on, Mothercare's website will remain live and discounts will also be available online.

Customers are being encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible.

The company has also confirmed that any product warranties and guarantees will remain valid.

A spokesman for Mothercare Ipswich said: "This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

"Demand will be high so don't wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you're Christmas shopping.

"We'd also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand."

