IT experts are finalists in two categories

Some of the team at IT company Corbel Solutions in Ipswich Picture: PAUL HARRISON © www.paulharrisonphoto.co.uk

Suffolk based cloud, IT and disaster recovery experts Corbel are finalists in the European IT & Software Excellence Awards 2019.

IT company Corbel Solutions, in Ipswich, has been shortlisted for two European excellence awards Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHS IT company Corbel Solutions, in Ipswich, has been shortlisted for two European excellence awards Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHS

Now in their 11th year, the European IT & Software Excellence Awards are given for IT solutions that get to the heart of customer issues, delivering better business, a clearer understanding of data, and more efficient and profitable outcomes.

Paul Lough managing director of Corbel said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named as finalists for not one but two awards at the IT Europa European IT Awards (SME Cloud Solution and Innovating Managed Service Solution). Our commitment to R & D allows us to offer agile, secure and resilient infrastructure at an affordable monthly price to the small to medium business market.

“The reward is in seeing it make a real difference to our clients’ businesses. We are a local Suffolk company and to be able to compete at a national level is such a huge accolade and means so much to the whole team.”

Ipswich-based IT specialists Corbel provide cloud-hosted IT, disaster recovery and IT support.

In 2017, they opened their third workplace recovery suite, providing companies with instant access to alternative workspace should their premises be compromised by risks like theft, flooding or power loss.

There were over 450 applicants for the awards this year and Corbel believe their investment into research and development, and their commitment to innovatively bringing together the latest technologies, in a way that most benefits their customers, has catapulted Suffolk to compete alongside the best in Europe,

The award winners will be announced on March 14, 2019 at a gala dinner and ceremony at the pRoyal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London.